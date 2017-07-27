Why Kelli enjoys being part of 'V8 volunteer family'

THUMBS UP: Supercars fan and long-time volunteer Kelli Butler will be helping out again during this weekend's series at Queensland Raceway.

MOTORSPORT fanatic Kelli Butler is proof that volunteers can gain as much as enjoyment as elite drivers and spectators.

In her eighth year helping out in different roles, the Ipswich teacher's aide still gets an adrenalin rush when annual Supercars events like the Ipswich SuperSprint arrive.

"I love the atmosphere,'' Kelli, 32, said.

"We have our V8 family, as we call it, which is all our volunteers and that's how we meet up and enjoy each other's time and company.

"It's great. I love it. Obviously the cars as well.''

Bellbird Park-based Kelli has been performing various duties everywhere from Queensland Raceway at Willowbank - where she started - to Gold Coast and Townsville races and even Bathurst.

Performing volunteer corporate duties at the 50th anniversary of the Bathurst 1000 was among her highlights.

This weekend, she's a supervisor at Queensland Raceway ensuring everyone is looked after at the main gate.

That involves working from 5.30am-6pm today and "Sunday is even longer''.

She said "being on your feet all day'' was the toughest part. But that was easily outweighed by the enjoyment of playing an active role in the success of Supercars events.

She volunteers for events at least twice a year, meeting the drivers and soaking up what Supercars racing offers.

"I'm a Red Bull girl,'' Kelli said, listing Jamie Whincup, Shane Van Gisbergen and Craig Lowndes as among her favourite drivers.

Working as a teacher's aid at Kruger State School, Kelli said her people skills come in handy at race meetings.

She's been recognised as an official of the meet for her efforts at Queensland Raceway.

That's why she can hardly wait to dedicate more of her time to this weekend's event, continuing a strong family connection of being motorsport enthusiasts.

Looking at the memorabilia she has collected over the years, it's clear to see why she's a super fan of Supercars.

Best viewing

Tickets for this weekend's Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint are available at www.ticketek.com or phone 132849. Kids 12 and under receive free trackside admission with a paying adult.

FOX SPORTS will show every practice, qualifying session and race from the Ipswich round live and ad-break free. FOX SPORTS' expert commentary team, featuring racing legend Russell Ingall alongside Jessica Yates, will analyse every session and all the big talking points across the weekend. Coverage starts at 11am on Friday, 9am on Saturday and 9.30am on Sunday.