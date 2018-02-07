Menu
Why Katy Perry regrets her breakthrough hit

Singer Katy Perry performs at Madison Square Garden during her
Singer Katy Perry performs at Madison Square Garden during her "Witness: The Tour"
by Nick Bond

KATY Perry's 2008 breakthrough hit I Kissed A Girl was her first of many worldwide number one singles - but a decade later, the pop star admits she regrets releasing it.

With lyrics like "Hope my boyfriend don't mind it" and "It felt so wrong, it felt so right," the song was criticised at the time for trivialising and stereotyping LGBTI sexuality - criticisms Perry now says she agrees with.

"We've really changed, conversationally, in the past 10 years," she said in a new interview with Glamour.

"We've come a long way. Bisexuality wasn't as talked about back then, or any type of fluidity. If I had to write that song again, I probably would make an edit on it. Lyrically, it has a couple of stereotypes in it. Your mind changes so much in 10 years, and you grow so much. What's true for you can evolve."

 

Elsewhere in her Glamour interview, Perry opens up about her "difficult" 2017, a year that saw her fifth studio album Witness fail to match the success of its predecessors.

Unlike previous Perry albums, Witness birthed just one top 10 hit with lead single Chained To he Rhythm, and many were puzzled by the singer's decision to launch the album by livestreaming herself living inside a Big Brother-style house for several days.

Perry admitted her first taste of career "failure" had been a humbling experience.

"You know, I had a lot of expectations at the end of 2015 and the end of 2016 that weren't met. That was the first time, in a long time, that I didn't get my way. I think it was the universe's way of testing me, of saying, 'We're going to see if you really do love yourself,'" she said.

"That was challenging for me, because I didn't realise how much I relied on the outside validation. I thought that I didn't, but once you get kicked down the mountain a little bit, you realise that the weather really is better at the top. It's been really necessary for me to go through that. [And I've learned that] people don't relate to someone who is perfect or always winning anyway. You can't always be sitting perched on top of the mountain."

Perry is currently midway through the Witness world tour, which will come to Australia in August this year.

Topics:  katy perry lgbti+ regrets

