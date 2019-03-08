Why junior sport is about more than physical outcomes

Unstructured play should not be overlooked by parents as a means of keeping kids active and healthy.

Unstructured play should not be overlooked by parents as a means of keeping kids active and healthy. BraunS

PARENTS should consider the physical and emotional health benefits organised sport affords children, before they dismiss the idea as too expensive or time consuming.

That is the view of University of Southern Queensland lecturer Ms Susan Wilson-Gahan, who says an oft overlooked aspect of junior sport is the opportunity to interact socially with other children outside of the classroom.

"From my perspective, it's even more important from a social and emotional health perspective than a physical health perspective,” Ms Wilson-Gahan said.

"The social benefits of being with a group of people, in an environment where they can enjoy themselves and meet new people from diverse backgrounds, circumstances and age ranges is enormously beneficial for a child.”

For those still concerned about the hit to the hip pocket, Ms Wilson-Gahan said organised sport was not the only means of providing the aforementioned physical, social and emotional health benefits.

She suggested parents look to take advantage of local parks, lagoons and other recreational areas as a valid alternative.

"Allow children the freedom and independence to learn from unstructured play,” she said.

"There's huge open spaces near where I work here in Springfield. Facilities are set up very nicely for children to be active.

"The parkland here is always packed with people being active, and it's fantastic to watch these little kids when they arrive in these big, open spaces able to just enjoy movement.

"You can see the big smile on their faces, just loving being active. That should reinforce how important that is for all children.”