Why Jordan's 100 game milestone needs extra motivation

AUSSIE RULES: When Jordan Godfrey celebrates his 100th Ipswich game on Saturday, he will have plenty of incentive to continue his consistent form.

Victory by the Eagles over Kedron at Limestone Park will all but guarantee Ipswich a vital top three spot for the fast-approaching QFA Division 3 finals.

A win would give the Eagles a two-game buffer over fourth-placed Kedron.

"We want to secure that double chance,'' head coach Kym Mansell said.

The Eagles are yet to beat other top four contenders this season, something the experienced Ipswich mentor also wants to rectify with only four regular season games remaining.

One of the footballers who will play a key role in achieving that is defender Godfrey.

Mansell coached him at under-15 level when Godfrey was the Ipswich Cats.

Recognising his ability, Mansell was happy to secure his services in the Eagles senior program about five years ago.

Mansell said the valuable contributor's qualities included his attacking ability and speed.

"He's probably one of our top two defenders,'' Mansell said. "He's so quick and can play high or low.

"Now, he has probably matured a bit more this year than he has been in previous seasons.''

As Godfrey's milestone is acknowledged, Mansell was pleased to have a full squad of about 30 players available following last weekend's bye round.

"We're looking pretty good,'' Mansell said.

He said it was helpful for the players to have some time away with their families or to have a rest before a surge towards the finals.

Saturday's main game at Mark Marsh Oval is at 2pm, after the Reserves clash at noon.

The Ipswich Eagles women are also looking to lock up a finals' spot in their away match against Sandgate on Saturday afternoon.

Game day

QFA Division 3: Saturday (2pm) - Ipswich Eagles v Kedron at Mark Marsh Oval, Limestone Park.