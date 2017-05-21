Why Jordan just needs some footy luck

Western Pride footballer Jordan Lambi (right) is keen to string together an uninterrupted run of NPL games.

WESTERN Pride speedster Jordan Lambi is one of those footballers every team needs to make room for.

At his best, Lambi can cut a defensive formation to pieces, providing valuable attack and creating countless goal-scoring opportunities.

He can also find the net, having scored twice in his seven National Premier Leagues state competition matches for Pride this season.

However, attacking utility Lambi just needs a good run of injury-free football to show what he can really do.

Just as he was gaining more match time in recent weeks, the former Brisbane Roar Youth player was in the proverbial wars again.

He first needed his head bandaged after copping a stray elbow in Pride's 2-1 FFA Cup loss to Brisbane Olympic at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

But after being patched up, he soldiered on until suffering a right knee injury from landing awkwardly.

While the head knock was nothing serious, Lambi has been monitoring his latest knee setback with a view to returning in coming weeks.

Lambi, 21, played 10 top team matches and nine under-20 games for Pride in his first NPL season last year after coming back from earlier knee operations.

"I've managed to start a few more games this season so far, which has been good,'' he said.

"My body has felt a lot better so far this season.''

Lambi said Pride's next match against Brisbane Strikers at Perry Park on Friday night was too soon to contemplate playing. But he hopes he'll back in the selection frame after that.

"I don't really think about it once I'm out there,'' he said of mentally dealing with past injuries.

Lambi said his most enjoyable game this season was in the second half of Pride's 2-2 draw with Brisbane City.

He helped Pride come from 2-0 down at halftime to almost secure a victory away from home.

He scored his goals against Brisbane Roar Youth on March 4 and Sunshine Coast on April 22.

Former Colleges United and Lions footballer Lambi came through WestMAC's Football of Excellence program. Having also experienced a short stint in the National Youth League, he has been exposed to some of the state's most promising players.

That's why head coach Graham Harvey has shown considerable faith in the Karalee-based footballer.

"He's been good so far, giving me a chance when I've been fit,'' Lambi said.

Pride's latest game was postponed after 200m of rain fell before Saturday night's scheduled clash against Northern Fury in Townsville.

Harvey held a training session on Friday night before giving the players a weekend off.

While looking for a prolonged period of football, Lambi has been studying exercise nutrition science at University of Queensland.

"I'm just looking to keep enjoying my football and play at the highest level that I can,'' Lambi said.

For the short-term at least, the highly competitive National Premier League is providing that.