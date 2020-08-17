Why Jets netballers shooting high with ‘champion mindset’

The USQ Ipswich Jets displayed great skills at both ends of the court in their opening Sapphire Series victory against the Bull Sharks at Nissan Arena. Picture: Ipswich Jets Media

WITH a clear-cut vision to be 2020 champions, the USQ Ipswich Jets have made an ideal start in their latest Netball Queensland campaigns.

The Jets team in the Sapphire Series showcased their skill and stability to beat the Bull Sharks 57-37 in their opening round encounter at Nissan Arena.

The Jets Ruby Series combination which made last year's grand final began with a pleasing 57-49 win over the Bull Sharks in the following match on Sunday night.

USQ Jets head coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser was eager to highlight how both squads are determined to make an impact this year after successful 2019 inaugural seasons.

"Our focus this year is about making sure that we have this champion mindset,'' the experienced mentor said.

"For us to get to that GF (grand final), our head space is that we have to believe that we are going to get there.

"It has to come from everything that we are doing on and off the court throughout the week, right up to game day and then showing that in that game environment.''

Jeanes-Fraser said with stability across both squads, the Jets were ready to take their success to the next level.

"We were really excited and pleased with what we achieved last year but there was those one-percenters that we really wanted to tweak,'' she said.

"Through me sitting back and reviewing the season, I think we just didn't capitalise on little moments and so my head space is that we have to believe we are going to get to the grand final. That comes down to every effort on and off the court.''

The USQ Ipswich Jets are keen to build on their opening Sapphire Series victory against the Bull Sharks. Picture: Ipswich Jets Media

Looking ahead to this weekend's matches against the Wildcats, Jeanes-Fraser had plenty to be encouraged by.

"It was definitely a good start,'' she said, sharing what was most pleasing.

"That we were able to string each quarter together and keep building on each quarter.

"Each quarter we really emphasised trying to win the quarter but to take it up a notch.

"Our defensive game across the court was really great. And from our attacking line, while we've still got some tweaking to do, I felt the attack line created some really good opportunities to showcase the ability that we have to go forward into the season.''

USQ Ipswich Jets goal attack Rosie Baker had a terrific first Sapphire Series match against the Bull Sharks. Picture: Ipswich Jets Media

The head coach was delighted with Rosie Baker's "stellar'' game.

"She really owned the court last night in that goal attack role,'' Jeanes-Fraser said.

Baker also worked extremely well with Lucy Benjamin and exciting prospect Charlie Bell.

"Something really exciting to see is that the rolling subs are coming on with the same intensity and focus, and being able to get straight on that court and justify what needs to be done,'' the coach said.

Having similar squads to build on has given Jeanes-Fraser and Ruby coach Camille Rieck plenty of quality to work with.

"The stability is really good,'' Jeanes-Fraser said.

"The girls know each other very, very well. That insight to what's required is really good.

"There is a real sense of transparency and honesty really coming through.''

The Jets Sapphire and Ruby squads train alongside each other and do regular conditioning sessions together.

"The Rubies had a really good win too so it's a good complement to what we are doing in this region,'' Jeanes-Fraser said.

STATE OF PLAY

Sapphire Series: USQ Jets def Bull Sharks 57-37

Ruby South Series: USQ Jets Ruby 57-49

Next games: Sunday - Jets v Wildcats at 5pm and 7pm at Queensland State Netball Centre