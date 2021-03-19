Why Jets appreciate defence force day so much

Australian Defence Force team captain Luke Self (left) with Ipswich Jets leader Nat Neale and TAE Aerospace CEO Andrew Sanderson.

TACKLING the Townsville Blackhawks is a massive challenge at any stage of the season.

Facing them in the season opener enhances the mission.

With their impressive Intrust Super Cup record and fearsome pack, the Blackhawks are heading to Ipswich for a mouth-watering round one clash on Saturday.

However, for Ipswich Jets coach Keiron Lander, the significance of the day is far more important than providing an entertaining rugby league contest.

The 5.30pm state league match at the North Ipswich Reserve is part of the annual defence force appreciation day, backed by TAE Aerospace.

Having played in a number of past encounters, Lander knows rugby league plays second fiddle to what our service men and women have to deal with.

“We pay a small contribution to recognise the Australian Defence Force and the sacrifices,’’ Lander said, keen to acknowledge their service.

“When they have to go overseas and leave their families for months on end and fighting COVID-19 across state and territories here in Australia and PNG and our neighbours.

“So I think it’s a small appreciation of a bigger picture what we should be doing for the Australian Defence Force.’’



Jets captain Nat Neale agreed about the significance of the defence force game, which is normally played in round two.

“It’s awesome. I love playing this one,’’ Neale said, having immense respect for the powerful Blackhawks side and what the defence forces do to serve our country.

“With all the new rules (like six-to-go and scrum changes), it will be even tougher.’’



The annual appreciation day opens with the new Jets-Rosewood side playing a trial against the ADF Queensland All-Stars at 2pm.

That team, being coached by rugby league great Phil Dennis, is preparing to play in the 2021 Rugby League Ipswich competition after Easter.

The other games are the Cyril Connell Challenge encounter at 4pm and the Mal Meninga Cup clash at 7.30pm. Both those Jets games are against Souths Logan.

Ipswich Jets rugby league coach Keiron Lander making final preparations for his team's 2021 Intrust Super Cup season opener. Picture: David Lems

While the Blackhawks only hold a seven-six win record over the Jets, they lead four victories to two over Ipswich at the Reserve.

The Jets are fielding a settled side rich in experience from the 2019 season.

“We’re very healthy,’’ Lander said, surveying his players having a pre-training kick on the nearby field.

“All those blokes from under-17 have got plenty of experience so that’s not a concern at all.’’



But with speedster Nemani Valekapa announcing his retirement from top grade, exciting Jets Colts centre Jordan Carriera receives his first chance on Saturday.

“This kid has got a bit of talent and not only talent. His commitment and hard work at training just shows,’’ Lander said.

“Valekapa are big shoes to fill but he’s the next Valekapa.’’

Another player to watch this weekend is Zac Hetherington, son of Queensland rugby league great Jason.

It’s been 30 years since Jason played for the Jets, providing added motivation when Zac takes to the field on Saturday.

“He (Zac) is great pedigree,’’ Lander said. “Zac came to us from the Bulldogs and wanted to get back and enjoy footy and get his work career going (in construction).’’

Newcomers Hugh Sedger and Todd White have come from Toowoomba with big wraps.

Lander said Sedger “had knuckled down and was probably the fittest I’ve ever seen him,’’ Lander said.

“And Toddie White is probably the news of the year.

“He’s a Toowoomba boy, played up there with Toowoomba Valleys. His brother Bennie White has been here for years and Toddie’s sort of learnt his trade behind the Nat’s (Nat Neale), Tyson Lofipo and Mitchie Carpenter was probably just before Toddie’s time.’’

As for any pre-game jitters, Lander stood tall, casting a powerful presence over the training field.

“We’re ready,’’ the Jets coach said, before outlining his plan at Thursday night’s team meeting.

