Why Ipswich's Simon won't declare his love for TV wife Alene

Booval's Simon McQuillan talks about the pressures of being on the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

YOU won't hear Simon McQuillan declaring his love for Alene on Married At First Sight anytime soon.

The Booval business owner, who runs Atlas Balance Company, cares deeply for his TV wife, whom he met for the first time at the altar on Channel 9's controversial reality series.

But he refuses to give in to pressure from the show's producers and relationship experts to put his feelings on fast forward.

"I don't go just throwing out the L word," he told the QT.

"For some reason the experts just kept hammering and hammering (on the subject).

"We had to get to know each another and if that takes another two weeks or two months or two years longer compared to the people next door then that's our business."

The 37-year-old revealed the constant questioning about his feelings for his bride got so bad it made him want to 'jump in a lake'.

"I kid you not about 10 times a day I kept getting asked where's the relationship now?' I said hang on a second, let me chat to this woman for more than five minutes without you asking me and I'll let you know," he said.

"I felt like jumping in a lake because it wouldn't stop."

And things are only going to get worse in Sunday night's episode. To spice up the final dinner party, the experts will deliver one final task for each of the couples: personalised honesty box questions that they must ask each other in front of the group.

"That was so damn awkward it wasn't funny," Simon said.

"I was like please just set me on fire and let me go."

Luckily Simon has had the unwavering support of Alene, a nurse from Sydney, who is equally adamant about not rushing their relationship.

"She was on the same page as me," he said.

"She said 'Look, you've got to be realistic; this is a TV show we've signed up to'...That's why we kept on saying 'I really, really do like you'.

"It wasn't until we actually got to know each other weeks and week down the track that we started to open up more. Other couples may have been all guns blazing, but a few weeks later they didn't want to know each other ever again. Slow and steady wins the race."