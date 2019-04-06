Menu
Council News

How Ipswich's oldest society may deliver $80m project

Hayden Johnson
by
6th Apr 2019 12:12 AM
A CITY-BUILDING infrastructure project is being progressed not by governments, but a forward-thinking, 153-year old association.

Perched high on the hill, Ipswich Show Society is working through an $11 million process to build the Ipswich Convention and Exhibition Centre.

They have been progressing the project since Pauline Hanson chased and delivered $8.9 million in funding in 2017.

Ipswich Showgrounds vice-president Darren Zanow said the project would be one of the city's biggest.

"It could be in the vicinity of $80million, we just don't know yet," he said.

"It will be a big project for Ipswich and a project Ipswich needs."

Mr Zanow encouraged people to attend this year's show in six weeks and take a look at the showgrounds before it was redeveloped.

"We're going to transform this place into a place and a project people of Ipswich can be proud of," he said.

Mr Zanow said the centre would be up to 11,00sqm large with large halls and number of different-sized meeting rooms and large catering facilities.

"It will be a centre that will have inside areas that will spill out on to large lawns and amphitheatre areas," he said.

Mr Zanow held a collaborative stakeholder meeting on Thursday and the size of the centre was discussed, but not set in concrete.

He said the society had $11million; enough cash to get the project shovel-ready.

"It also pays for a business case and puts together all of the business planning so we understand how the centre will commercially work," he said.

"We don't want a big white elephant."

He said the Ipswich Show Society was a not-for-profit organisation looking at the future.

"All we want to do is provide the best facilities we possibly can," he said.

futureipswich ipswich convention and exhibition centre ipswich show society major project project
Ipswich Queensland Times

