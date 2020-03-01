Why Ipswich’s level-headed new recruit left Roar

Ipswich Knights captain Adam Sawyer climbs to secure the ball during his team’s Queensland Premier League clash against Mitchelton at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. Picture: Rob Williams

AGED 21 and with more than 50 Brisbane Roar games to his credit, Adam Sawyer has the football world at his feet.

However, it's a sign of the level-headed footballer's quality that he joined Western Pride in this year's Queensland Premier League competition rather than build on his already impressive National Premier Leagues career.

Sawyer wants to focus on his second year business studies and revitalise his love for the game after stints with Brisbane City, Lions, QAS and Roar.

He appreciates being warmly welcomed into the Pride footballing family, keen to contribute as a talented midfielder and captain.

"It's been a privilege to be out there with the boys,'' Sawyer said.

"Not only with the first team but all the way through from the 18s and the 20s. All the camaraderie and everybody around and in the committee, it's really awesome compared to other clubs.

"That side of the game is awesome . . . to have that support is unbelievable.''

Sawyer had previously only played against a number of his current Pride teammates when they were with Ipswich Grammar and he was at BBC.

However, he sees immense potential in the side which came from 1-0 down to beat Sunshine Coast in the QPL opener before last night's 4-1 loss to Mitchelton at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

Western Pride striker Jackson Bray engages with a Mitchelton defender in Saturday’s QPL clash. Picture: Rob Williams

While disappointed with the latest result, Sawyer was upbeat about what the team can achieve this year.

"For me, I'm settling in well and it's a different style of play to what I'm used to,'' he said.

"We copped a few soft goals.

"But it's just little things. If we can tinker those things . . . and with the rain we haven't had a lot of game time under our belt so we're still trying to gel as the season's going but we're really proud of the group.''

Western Pride leader Adam Sawyer looks to get involved in his team’s latest QPL match in Ipswich. Picture: Rob Williams

As he focuses on his studies while working in retail, the busy young sportsman shared why he wanted to play with Pride this season in the QPL.

"I want to go back to enjoying it,'' he said. "Playing at a higher grade I didn't have too much time so I want to go somewhere where I can get that game time and hopefully one day push this club back up into promotion.

"After the Roar, I could have done something else but I wanted to focus on university.

"You have to move on, you've got to do something you really want to do - football, work and studying is where I want to be.''

Pride head coach Andrew Catton applauded Sawyer for his maturity and fantastic attitude, helping lead a developing young side. That was especially managing a cork injury last night.

"He's played A-League and for him to come and be the role model that he's been, he's impressed me,'' Catton said.

"He's very positive and open about where he's at, which is good.

"We probably weren't planning to put 90 (minutes) into him tonight but we had to.''

State of play

QPL: Mitchelton 4 (K Barnes, S Standish, own goal, B Sinnerton) def Western Pride (Matt Haspels).

U20: Western Pride def Mitchelton 2-1. U18: Pride drew Mitchelton 4-4.