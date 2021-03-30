Why Ipswich’s latest national champion is a role model

IT’S not only the adaptability of Ipswich’s latest Australian under-16 heptathlon champion that impresses her supportive coach.

Consistent performer Charlize Goody sets a fine example for other athletes as she continues to deliver multiple exceptional efforts.

“She is a role model for my squad,’’ Ipswich and District Athletic Club coach Mark Sills said.

“All the younger ones definitely look up to her. She takes some of the younger ones under her wing, which is always good as well.’’

Given what Goody has achieved in recent weeks, that is little wonder.

She has won gold medals at four major state or national competitions, culminating in her latest success at the Australian individual titles in cold and windy Melbourne.

Goody set yet another personal best in amassing 5041 points from her seven under-16 disciplines.

“It was an event she has worked and aimed at since COVID began last year,’’ Sills said.

“Even with latest threats of cancellation, she continued to train 100%.

“What makes it more impressive is it was her fourth major competition in four and a half weeks with three previous state titles for Little A’s and Queensland Athletics contested in the three weeks prior.’’

She was chosen in the Queensland Little Athletics team after her combined events success.

Ipswich and District Athletic Club national under-16 heptathlon champion Charlize Goody with her dad Tyne in Melbourne.

Sills said her goal in Melbourne was to score more than 5000 points backing up from her national under-15 heptathlon success.

The Karalee-based all-rounder accomplished another personal best despite the tricky conditions.

“Wanting to go over 5000, we knew she was in that form,’’ Sills said.

Having achieved personal bests at all her closely clustered state or Australian individual or combined competitions, Sills was reluctant to let her taper much for big events.

“That’s what I’m most impressed with. Being able to keep her up for every one of them,’’ he said.

“When she keeps going through, she actually does better.’’



In her latest competition, Goody impressed across all her events with hurdles and high jump among her strongest.

But as Sills is quick to highlight, the year 10 Ipswich Girls’ Grammar School student transitions naturally from one event to the next because of her underlining commitment.

“It’s just her work ethic,’’ the running, hurdling and jumps coach said.

“Her time management is really healthy to do what she does at school. She also made it to state level for swimming as well.’’

Her coach was delighted how focused she is on setting her goals.

Sills has worked with Goody for three years at Little Athletics and senior club level.

Ipswich club throws coach Mick Moore also assists with her shot put, discus and hammer throw events.

Queensland championship medal winner Charlize Goody. Picture: Vic Pascoe

Sills said one of the areas Goody had improved in most was javelin. She’s now ranked number one for her age in Australia.

She started as a thrower before being accomplished in multiple events due to her hard work.

Buoyed by her latest heptathlon success, Goody is among a group of 20 club athletes preparing for the Australian championships in Sydney from April 12-19.

She is planning to contest the 90m hurdles and concentrate on her discus, javelin, shot put and hammer throw at her next meet.

After her sensational season, Goody will take a break following the next national competition.