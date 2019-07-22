Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich Grammar School basketball vice-captain Michael Fleming flies high during his impressive 39 point haul in his team's GPS win over Brisbane State High.
Ipswich Grammar School basketball vice-captain Michael Fleming flies high during his impressive 39 point haul in his team's GPS win over Brisbane State High.
Basketball

Why Ipswich's defending GPS champs are made of tough stuff

David Lems
by
22nd Jul 2019 4:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: It took monster efforts from Ipswich Grammar's big three to secure victory in their GPS season opener.

But as head coach Michael Wellings knows better than anyone, the defending champions are made of the right stuff.

The 86-71 away victory over Brisbane State High showed IGS will be a strong contender for back-to-back titles after last year winning their first championship since 2015.

But before even pondering that possibility, the IGS team has seven more matches including a last game showdown with another GPS heavyweight Gregory Terrace.

"There is a different mindset this year with the boys,'' Wellings said, in his 13th season overseeing the school's successful basketball program.

"We are not the underdogs anymore. Teams are going to come at us a bit harder as defending champs so we have to be ready for that and I think they are.

"They have been training really well and we'll get better each week.''

Saturday's win was a terrific start.

"We had to work hard,'' Wellings said.

"It's a hard place to win out there. It's a pretty hostile environment at times.

"There was a lot of tired legs.''

With the home side rallying, Wellings kept captain Josh Lincoln and Deshawn Ross-Paiwan heavily involved in the final quarter to get the job done.

Lincoln (recent shin injury) and Ross-Paiwan (recovering from knee surgery) were nursed through term two to be able to play this season.

But with Brisbane High narrowing the gap to six in the final quarter, the IGS big guns stayed on court.

"I had to overplay them on Saturday to get the win,'' the coach said. "To their credit, they dug in and they were pretty exhausted by the end of the game.

"As they get fitter, we'll get better.''

 

IGS vice-captain Michael Fleming top scored with 39 points in his team's GPS win over Brisbane State High.
IGS vice-captain Michael Fleming top scored with 39 points in his team's GPS win over Brisbane State High.

Ipswich Grammar's co-vice-captain and starting point guard Michael Fleming also played a crucial role, scoring 39 points including eight three-pointers.

The high-scoring trio were key members of Ipswich Grammar's championship-winning side last year.

They will guide the side again this season with another spirited performer Brendan Norris.

Wellings praised co-captain Norris for a fantastic defensive and selfless effort on Saturday.

The defending champions had a productive pre-season winning the Gold Coast Invitational tournament, having been training since term two.

Ipswich Grammar's next match is away against Brisbane Grammar on Saturday.

More Stories

brendan norris deshawn ross-paiwan gps basketball results 2019 igs basketball ipswich grammar school sport josh lincoln michael fleming michael wellings
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    BEST DRESSED BABY: Is your little one No.1 in Ipswich?

    premium_icon BEST DRESSED BABY: Is your little one No.1 in Ipswich?

    Parenting With 69 cuties to choose from and hundreds of votes cast, our readers pick their favourite.

    • 22nd Jul 2019 3:39 PM
    'Taking handbags from old ladies is pretty low'

    premium_icon 'Taking handbags from old ladies is pretty low'

    Crime Craig William Mundy's six-hour crime spree ends in jail

    • 22nd Jul 2019 3:20 PM
    Most popular dog names in Ipswich revealed

    premium_icon Most popular dog names in Ipswich revealed

    Pets & Animals City's top dogs revealed

    Shovels hit ground on $80 million interchange upgrade

    premium_icon Shovels hit ground on $80 million interchange upgrade

    News Construction to kick off today on major western arterial.