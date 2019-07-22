Why Ipswich's defending GPS champs are made of tough stuff

Ipswich Grammar School basketball vice-captain Michael Fleming flies high during his impressive 39 point haul in his team's GPS win over Brisbane State High.

BASKETBALL: It took monster efforts from Ipswich Grammar's big three to secure victory in their GPS season opener.

But as head coach Michael Wellings knows better than anyone, the defending champions are made of the right stuff.

The 86-71 away victory over Brisbane State High showed IGS will be a strong contender for back-to-back titles after last year winning their first championship since 2015.

But before even pondering that possibility, the IGS team has seven more matches including a last game showdown with another GPS heavyweight Gregory Terrace.

"There is a different mindset this year with the boys,'' Wellings said, in his 13th season overseeing the school's successful basketball program.

"We are not the underdogs anymore. Teams are going to come at us a bit harder as defending champs so we have to be ready for that and I think they are.

"They have been training really well and we'll get better each week.''

Saturday's win was a terrific start.

"We had to work hard,'' Wellings said.

"It's a hard place to win out there. It's a pretty hostile environment at times.

"There was a lot of tired legs.''

With the home side rallying, Wellings kept captain Josh Lincoln and Deshawn Ross-Paiwan heavily involved in the final quarter to get the job done.

Lincoln (recent shin injury) and Ross-Paiwan (recovering from knee surgery) were nursed through term two to be able to play this season.

But with Brisbane High narrowing the gap to six in the final quarter, the IGS big guns stayed on court.

"I had to overplay them on Saturday to get the win,'' the coach said. "To their credit, they dug in and they were pretty exhausted by the end of the game.

"As they get fitter, we'll get better.''

Ipswich Grammar's co-vice-captain and starting point guard Michael Fleming also played a crucial role, scoring 39 points including eight three-pointers.

The high-scoring trio were key members of Ipswich Grammar's championship-winning side last year.

They will guide the side again this season with another spirited performer Brendan Norris.

Wellings praised co-captain Norris for a fantastic defensive and selfless effort on Saturday.

The defending champions had a productive pre-season winning the Gold Coast Invitational tournament, having been training since term two.

Ipswich Grammar's next match is away against Brisbane Grammar on Saturday.