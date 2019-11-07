Why Ipswich's coach of the year aims in 'right direction'

INTERNATIONAL REWARDS: Australian shooting team coach Rob Rush hopes to be involved in more elite teams before completing his illustrious career.

INTERNATIONAL REWARDS: Australian shooting team coach Rob Rush hopes to be involved in more elite teams before completing his illustrious career. Cordell Richardson

FOR many sporting coaches, the biggest challenge is keeping a team united and heading in the right direction.

For history-making Ipswich mentor Rob Rush, maintaining "the right direction'' has a vastly different meaning.

In his recent roles as Australian and Queensland shooting coach, Rush had to provide precise information for up to 10 competitors ensuring every calculation was as accurate as possible.

Given a bullet can deviate up to five metres in certain conditions over a rifle range, the calculations had to be meticulous.

However, that attention to detail was why Rush created some fine Australian shooting history.

Making his first national team in 1976, the Ipswich marksman is the only person to have shared in all three of Australia's Palma (world) championship victories.

His first two winning performances - in 1979 (New Zealand) and 1988 (Sydney) - were as a competitor.

His most recent achievement in January was as national coach. He received a third gold medal after overseeing the Australian team's highest world score in windy conditions on New Zealand's Trentham range.

Having just been named Coach of the Year in the City of Ipswich Sports Awards, Rush remains entrenched in the sport he started aged 11.

Now 65, he highlighted why he continues to shoot in Ipswich competitions and contribute as an elite coach.

"When you were young, you used to look forward to the weekends to help you get through the week, whether it was at school or work,'' he said.

"You had two days to enjoy yourself and do what you like doing on Saturdays and Sundays.

"It probably hasn't changed very much. I still look forward to the weekends.''

Although he's given up shooting at major events, he still gains immense satisfaction at the Ipswich and District Rifle Club's range.

Coaching has provided another avenue to remain in the specialised sport.

"It's probably not quite the same what most people think a coach is,'' he said.

"Basically the shooter just puts himself in your hands and you make all of the sighting adjustments and the wind adjustments.

"Your role in that job is to watch the conditions, watch the mirage changes and things like that and then make the necessary calibrations that are required and do the adjustments on the sights so that hopefully the projectile keeps going dead-set in the middle.''

Rob Rush with his world championship medals as a coach. Cordell Richardson

Rush's next major mission will be one of two coaches with the Queensland team contesting next year's interstate championships at Belmont.

He'll wait and see what national opportunities arise in the future, with a possible high level swansong in three and a half years.

"I'm probably a little bit selective now in what I do in that area,'' he said of Australian team duties.

"World championships are only held every four years and the next one's over in South Africa. So that's one, at this stage, that I'd be trying out for.

"That's probably going to be the last one because of age.''

Rush said coaching allowed him to share some of his knowledge, especially when projectiles can drift up to five metres when shot in breezy conditions close to water.

"It's a whole new role,'' he said, of working in a team environment, providing valuable information.

"It's an opportunity for better scores . . . you've got the shooter sighting at the target and then we (the coaches) are watching all the conditions.

"It's a new challenge to take that on because you've got to get the shooter to trust you as well.

"They rely on you to make the adjustments given the go-ahead to fire.''

He said with ranges up to 1000 yards, "the wind can push the projectile over that distance three metres to the left or three metres to right where we're aiming''.

In extreme coastal conditions, the bullet can deviate four or five metres, enhancing the accurate assessments coaches like Rush need to make.