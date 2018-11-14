Why Ipswich's BMX revival set to continue

TRACK FUN: A lift in the number of young riders has contributed to the Ipswich and West Moreton BMX Club's surge in participation.

IT'S not every year a sporting club can deliver a 30 percent increase in membership.

However, such has been the hard work, renewed community focus and efforts to secure big events that resulted in the Ipswich and West Moreton BMX Club achieving such a dramatic participation boost.

And more is in store next year as the latest City of Ipswich Sporting Organisation of the Year prepares for some major events.

Club vice-president Justin Radloff spoke on behalf of his dedicated club supporters when he said how excited they were about 2019.

The Ipswich and West Moreton BMX Club has already secured hosting rights to next year's Southern Queensland Championships in June/July after the third round of Australia's BAD BOY national series in April.

"That's something pretty special,'' Radloff said of having world-class riders competing at Ipswich's upgraded Willey Park track.

The Ipswich round will be one of seven in the highly-regarded national series leading to the Tokyo Olympics.

"BMX Australia approached the Council and basically we got that in place. The council sponsored it,'' Radloff said.

"I think we'll get 400-500 (elite) riders.''

Radloff said the South East Queensland Championships mid-year would also attract hundreds of competitors to the city.

While planning is well underway for both events, Radloff said the Ipswich club had also expressed interest in hosting a future Queensland championships.

All that comes after a successful year where BMX made a huge revival in the city.

"Basically since we did the upgrades in early 2017, the actual club membership has grown at a good 30 percent per year,'' Radloff said.

From having 169 members months ago, the Ipswich club now has 315.

That is resulted in record numbers nominating for regular race days.

The major upgrade works at the Willey Park circuit followed previous flood damage.

"This has made Ipswich BMX Club a preferred venue to host many BMX events including the Southern Queensland Championships,'' Radloff said.

Radloff said Ipswich's upgraded facility now met the requirements to stage BMX Queensland and BMX Australia events.

Radloff said another important factor in recent growth was the club's active approach to boosting numbers.

"The participation, with the younger riders, the mini wheelers and the striders (aged 2-5), has increased,'' the vice-president said.

"Mini wheelers are the grassroots of BMX.

"We're getting a lot of the older guys coming back into BMX from mountain bikes.

"The infrastructure that we've done and the applications that we've done for events have been quite successful.''

Workshops have been held for volunteers and courses offered to all officials to accommodate the increased interest.

GROWING CLUB: Ipswich and West Moreton BMX Club president Lee Smith chats to MC Shane Webcke at the 2018 City of Ipswich Sports Awards function at the North Ipswich Corporate Centre. Franca Tigani

Radloff said more community engagement had proven successful, including having the "BMX Bandits'' participate in this year's Ipswich street parade.

The club has also backed fundraising efforts to help farmers affected by the drought and partnering with the Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

"We were more community-orientated this year,'' he said.

The incorporated club has a strict no-alcohol policy and adheres to new smoking rules at its venue.

Radloff thanked the Sport Ipswich team, featuring Louise Rovera, Becky Jones, Megan Lennon and John Bolton, for their ongoing support.

Former Ipswich City councillor David Martin and other local members have also helped the club grow, along with grants whiz Scott North.

As club officials reflect on their latest award and prepare for future opportunities, Ipswich families are also enjoying some incredible success.

Young Ipswich rider Sophia Preston is ranked number one in Australia and number two in the world for her age after superb efforts at national championships and last year's UCI World Championships in America.

Many Ipswich riders were ranked in the top 10 in all ages at this year's South Queensland Championships.