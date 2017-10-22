Why Ipswich's best were honoured

International achievers Blake Murray (left) and Archie Graham were among Ipswich's sporting stars honoured at the 2017 City of Ipswich Sports Awards.

International achievers Blake Murray (left) and Archie Graham were among Ipswich's sporting stars honoured at the 2017 City of Ipswich Sports Awards. Franca Tigani

TWO of Ipswich's world number ones are from vastly different sporting worlds.

However, tennis player Archie Graham and young martial artist Blake Murray typify the world class achievers Ipswich continues to produce.

Graham and Murray were among the major winners at the latest City of Ipswich Sports Awards, celebrated by 200 people at the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre on Friday night.

Graham, 24, was named Queensland Times Senior Sportsperson of the Year having retained his world number one ranking for the past three years.

Newtown-based Graham has impressed at world championships for players with an intellectual disability.

Murray, 12, won the hotly contested City of Ipswich Junior Sportsperson of the Year honour after winning two world titles in South Korea.

The dual taekwondo world champion also collected silver and bronze medals in a separate competition representing Australia.

Murray thanked his dedicated parents Claudia and Derek for their support.

Graham was also humble after being crowned the winner in a top-class field.

"I certainly did not expect to win this award,'' he said.

"I thought I would be out of my depth tonight but it was good.''

Graham appreciated nine years of support from his coach Stan Cuthbert and his mother Claire.

He successfully defended his 2017 world title in Bolton, England.

"It's nice to have a little bit of a break now and just get back on the court again for the next event that comes along,'' Graham said, inspired by Spanish great Rafael Nadal.

"It's definitely not easy trying to keep the number one spot in the world. There's a lot of top players out there.''

Flinders View-based Murray said his highlight was "getting the trophy at worlds''.

"I want to go again next year,'' the Year 7 St Edmund's College student said preparing for the next round of national competition.

Another of Ipswich's internationally-recognised winners on Friday night was Masters Sportsperson of the Year Darrin Norwood.

The multi-talented World Masters Games medal-winning athlete praised his partner Alicia for being his alarm clock, nutritionist and the person who kept him on track.

GLOWING PRIDE: Western Pride general manager Pat Boyle accepts the Pride of Ipswich award from Mayor Andrew Antoniolli and Cr David Morrison. Franca Tigani

A highlight of the night was having Western Pride Football Club honoured with the Sporting Excellence Award for an historic National Premier Leagues season capped by the men's senior team winning the state league grand final.

That incredible milestone came after just five years in the elite competition.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli presented the club a "Pride of Ipswich'' award, further recognizing the valuable role Western Pride plays in Ipswich.

Pride general manager Pat Boyle responded in true civic style, acknowledging Ipswich City Council's support, the efforts of his club's hard working committee and congratulating other sporting officials.

"A number of people here tonight are week-in, week-out, giving opportunities to the kids of the region to fulfil their dreams,'' Boyle said.

"Whether it be football, hockey, cricket . . . it doesn't matter. It's all about putting this region up in lights.''

One of those bodies putting the city on the map is the Ipswich Hockey Association, which was named Sporting Organisation of the Year.

Other award winners were Coach of the Year Michael Moore (athletics), Volunteer of the Year Dane McQueen (rugby league) and Official of the Year, hockey umpire Leonie Young.

The Greater Springfield Sports under 15 AFL girls were named Team of the Year for their fine season.

After many years as the city's sports boss, Councillor David Morrison was thanked for his tireless work.

The annual City of Ipswich Sports Awards were backed by the Ipswich City Council with valuable support from The Queensland Times, University of Southern Queensland, Choices Flooring by Mallets, Sport Ipswich, Illustrious Type and Design and Pedley's Electrical Service.

Honour board

2017 City of Ipswich Sports Awards winners

Senior Sportsperson of the Year: Archie Graham (tennis).

Junior Sportsperson of the Year: Blake Murray (taekwondo).

Sports Excellence and Pride of Ipswich awards: Western Pride Football Club.

Sporting Organisation of the Year: Ipswich Hockey Association.

Coach of the Year: Michael Moore (athletics).

Official of the Year: Leonie Young (hockey).

Volunteer of the Year: Dane McQueen (rugby league).

Masters Sportsperson of the Year: Darrin Norwood (athletics.)

Team of the Year: Greater Springfield Sports under 15 girls (AFL).