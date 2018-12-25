Why Ipswich women's program is getting stronger

Western Pride women's program head coach Belinda Kitching (right) enjoys one of her team's 2018 NPL victories.

EVER professional in everything she does, Belinda Kitching is already looking 12 months ahead at Western Pride.

She knows exactly where she wants to take Pride's progressive women's football program.

As she spends her Christmas break renovating a house at Bellbird Park, the former Australian Matildas goalkeeper is still very much aware of what the 2019 National Premier Leagues (NPL) season offers.

It's a chance to build on her past two seasons as head coach while developing an exciting new breed of footballers at Ipswich's state league club.

Having returned to her home city for the 2017 NPL competition, Kitching wasted little time getting down to business nurturing existing talent and focusing on future development.

After watching her senior team complete its most successful season this year, the Ipswich-born former international player has big plans when the NPL squads return for training in early January.

"That's the pleasing thing. It's about sustainability,'' Kitching said.

"It's about building up the women's program culture . . . to start kicking goals once the consistency is brought into it.

"We've got probably 60 percent of our players from the four age groups that have been in the program for two years, coming on three.''

For a club formed in 2013, that ongoing commitment is important in ensuring future growth and success.

Before the Christmas break, Kitching ran some intensive post-season sessions focused on what she expects from her players.

"We're in full preparation ready for January anyway,'' the school teacher and well-travelled elite footballer said.

"The girls have just had a seven to eight week training block in October and November.

"I didn't want to focus on trials. I was really trying to boost what type of players are going to fit into the program that we've established here at Pride.

"The girls who have accepted are the ones that want it.''

Kitching said more discipline and consistency were key priorities moving forward.

"That's just understanding why roles are important on the field. We just spent the whole seven weeks understanding if you are not going to be continuous with your actions, you are going to struggle,'' she said. "And the girls started to get that.''

That included video sessions and tapping into a software package called Huddle to help her players achieve their goals.

"That helps them understand if they are not clinical with our discipline and our consistency, we are still going to be where we were this year (11th with six wins and two draws from 26 games),'' she said.

Kitching was keen to progress next season after what was achieved in this year's women's program.

"2017 was pretty hard and it was just (a case of) they need to get through it,'' she said.

"This year was the first full year of every age group having an accomplishment of 18 players.

"Now we're looking to be a bit more sustainable.''

As she plans to consolidate that work in the new year, Kitching is also delighted with the coaches she has assisting her in Pride's women's program.

Former Australian teammate Bryony Duus will again look after Pride's under-18 team, assisted by Kable Cunningham next year. Cunningham oversaw Pride's under-15 team during 2018.

After 10 years developing her coaching skills at Hervey Bay and working with Queensland School Sport, Sarah Walker will run next year's under-15 girls' side, assisted by senior player Victoria Merrick.

Premiership-winning under-13 Pride girls' coach Russell Yarrow will be back for another year after doing some fantastic work this year.

However, after some of his players received higher level opportunities, Yarrow will face a rebuilding year bringing on new talent at the club.

Kitching was excited about the coaching depth also being established at Pride.

"They've had two years under my coaching. This is coming up to Russell's second year as well, Bryony's second year (too),'' Kitching said.

"Kable helped me out with 15s this year.

"The coaches we have on board all have a good knowledge base at the players that we have and they all have the one goal.''

That is developing players by "sticking to our guns with the playing style that we love doing''.

"It's just knowledge of the game,'' she said.

Kitching's senior team is due back together on January 7 with the NPL women's season scheduled to start in mid-February.

"We've only got a five-week window to get the girls gelling and working on the playing style basically,'' the head coach said.