Why Ipswich West should be renamed Jordan: Neumann

LEGEND: Pioneering politician Vi Jordan. Blair MP Shayne Neumann says the seat of Ipswich West should be renamed Jordan to honour her.

SHAYNE Neumann says the ECQ was right to name a new state seat after one of Ipswich's most distinguished daughters but wants Ipswich West to be renamed Jordan.

The ECQ named the new seat based around Springfield suburbs after former Ipswich West MP and Ipswich councillor Vi Jordan.

But Mr Neumann, the Blair MP who represents the area covered by Ipswich West and part of the growing Springfield community, said that new seat should be renamed as Springfield and that Ipswich West should be renamed Jordan.

Mr Neumann has written to the Queensland Redistribution Commission of the ECQ outlining the rationale for both of his suggestions.

In his letter Mr Neumann congratulates the ECQ for creating a seat based on Springfield and its surrounds and adds that "to name and Ipswich based seat Jordan after one of Ipswich's most distinguished daughters is most welcome”.

But he goes on to explain why it is in fact Ipswich West that should be called Jordan.

"Vi Jordan was a long term resident of Brassall, the most populated suburb in Ipswich West,” Mr Neumann said.

"She represented Brassall and its adjoining areas in the Ipswich City Council and then in the Queensland Parliament as a member of the Legislative Assembly representing Ipswich West.

"For many years the electorate office of the Member for Ipswich West has been located in the Brassall Shopping Centre in Hunter St.”

Mr Neumann said it was an anomaly that Ipswich West was so named and that it could just as easily be called Ipswich North.

"Most of the constituents of Ipswich West reside north of the Bremer River in the suburbs of Brassall, North Ipswich, Tivoli, Karalee and other,” he said.

"The recent draft redistribution results in Ipswich West clearly being the most northerly of the Ipswich electorates.

"My suggestion is the seat of Ipswich West be renamed Jordan. This would be more appropriate given Vi Jordan's historic political contribution and the anomalous naming of Ipswich West.”

If the ECQ accepts Mr Neumann's suggestion he said the new Ipswich seat should be named Springfield.

He said that would be appropriate given the significance of Springfield Central and its surrounding suburbs to the newly created seat.

"Secondly, based on projected population growth, it is highly likely the next state redistribution will see the Logan parts of the new seat and possibly even Camira, Gailes and Carole Park excised from the seat,” Mr Neumann.

"The ECQ could avoid any need to rename the new seat during future redistributions by now naming it Springfield.”