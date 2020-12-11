Why Ipswich suburb woke up to live brass music

Springfield Anglican College Head of Creative Arts Anneliese Alloway (right) and School Principal Steve Morris. Photo: Ebony Graveur

SIX weeks after freak storms shook Springfield Lakes leaving more than 3000 houses severely damaged, the community woke to the sound of live music.

A brass trio from the Queensland Symphony Orchestra gathered outside the PCYC early Friday morning playing a range of pieces, including a couple of Christmas bangers.

Springfield Anglican College Head of Creative Arts Anneliese Alloway was among the crowd and said, when she came across an opportunity to go in the running to win a QSO performance, she jumped on it.

“It came up in an email from the QSO and, as soon as I saw it, I thought of the Springfield Lakes community,” Anneliese said.

“It wasn’t very long after that hailstorm had struck and it impacted so many of my friends and colleagues at work and many of our Year 12s were quite badly affected.”

“I’m a big believer in the power of music to put smiles on faces – that’s why I thought it would be an opportunity to give something nice to the community.”

The Queensland Symphony Orchestra’s Lauren Manuel on French horn. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Her nomination of the Springfield Lakes community was chosen, drawing QSO brass trio Ashley Carter, Lauren Manuel and Richard Madden to town.

Based in Springfield, Anneliese’s own home was narrowly spared by the storm but, back in Sydney, she’s experienced something similar first-hand.

The Queensland Symphony Orchestra’s Ashley Carter (on trombone) and Richard Madden (on trumpet). Photo: Ebony Graveur

“I know what it’s like to lose your home and everything inside,” she said.

“(Seeing what happened in Springfield Lakes) was extremely traumatic, with people losing their whole homes with 400 holes through their ceilings and roofs.”

Springfield Lakes teacher Geoff Webster watched the performance and told the Queensland Times his house has been destroyed in the storm, causing $135,000 of damage.

All 41 of his solar panels had been smashed.

“If it wasn’t for the solar panels we had on our roof, our ceilings would have collapsed,” Geoff said.

The Queensland Symphony Orchestra treated the Springfield Lakes community to a performance on Friday morning at the PCYC. Photo: Ebony Graveur

