Why Ipswich side preparing for ‘an absolute battle’

Ipswich Knights footballer Mitch Herrmann has re-injured his ankle after some solid performances in recent weeks. Picture: Christina Moran

IPSWICH Knights coach Andy Ogden conceded his team's energy levels were down on a cold Bundamba night.

However, he accepted his team's first draw of the Football Queensland Premier League 1 season was a fair result given the outcome could have gone either way.

The Knights and Southside Eagles remained deadlocked at 1-1 at Eric Evans Oval in the first of a series of home games for the Ipswich side.

"We played okay,'' Ogden said.

"We weren't anywhere near as good as we were Wednesday night against (Peninsula) Power. That (losing 3-0 to the state champions) has probably taken a little bit out of our performance.

"When you play a better opposition like that, you tend to put more into the game and it didn't quite happen (on Friday night) in energy levels that was required to win the game.

"I thought Eagles were a good team.''

Southside Eagles were also backing up, after losing 2-0 to Olympic in Tuesday night's FFA Cup game.

Ipswich Knights goal scorer Lucky Joe. Picture: David Lems

Ogden said most disappointing was going 1-0 up through a terrific Lucky Joe header, only to concede two minutes later. Neither team was able to score in the second half.

In a competition where finishing fourth is a major challenge, Ogden said the Knights needed stronger defence after getting ahead.

"Everybody who is realistic realises that the top three (Brisbane City, South West and Rochedale) have bolted,'' Ogden said.

"There's a group of us who want to come fourth and there's a group who want to get out of the bottom three (relegation zone).''

The Knights were holding fourth spot with more matches to be played on Sunday.

Ogden knows what's ahead with rivals like Western Pride, Mitchelton, Wynnum and Southside Eagles in the hunt for a top four spot.

"It's going to be a hell of a tough second round,'' the head coach said.

"Every team we've played so far have improved and brought in new players.

"We're preparing for an absolute battle.''

Knights attacker Mitch Herrmann also suffered another setback - re-injuring his ankle which earlier sidelined him for a number of weeks.

The Knights next home game is against Wynnum at Bundamba on Friday night.

In their latest Brisbane Premier League match, Western Spirit went down 5-0 to Toowong at Dunmore Park.

Having struggled in recent weeks, Spirit will be looking for a better showing in Tuesday night's catch-up match against Centenary Stormers at Kippen Park.

That game kicks off at 8.30pm.