Why Ipswich should be proud of the Cup

Anna Hartley
| 19th Jun 2017 4:50 AM
GREAT DAY: Paul and Liza Tully having fun at the Ipswich Cup.
GREAT DAY: Paul and Liza Tully having fun at the Ipswich Cup.

WE WERE lucky with the weather on Saturday for the running of the Channel 7 Ipswich Cup.

This annual event has become the number one highlight on the city and country racing calendar in Queensland.

It is a credit to the Ipswich Turf Club board, management and staff. Ipswich can be rightly proud that this first class event is held in our city with more than 20,000 locals and visitors attending every year.

Radio broadcast a first for the Cup

ALSO on Saturday it was the first time 4TAB radio broadcast their early breakfast show from the track. Thank you to Peter Psaltis and Paul Sawtell for the invitation to join the show broadcast in 91 locations around Australia. It offered a great opportunity to promote the Cup and Ipswich to a national audience.

Race day also a family event

FOR my wife Liza and I there was a proud family occasion attending the Ipswich Cup with our son John Paul who turned 18 recently.

The last time he was at the track was in 1999 when he was just two weeks old.

What to expect in the upcoming budget

IT is less than two weeks before council hands down the budget for 2017-2018.

The final arrangements are well in hand.

We expect there to be significant boost to spending on infrastructure to keep pace with population growth.

The environment, parks and conservation estates all remain a top priority as well as looking to the future of the digital economy.

Facilitating and encourage private investment in the jobs of tomorrow is a key strand of council's Smart City Plan.

What the Smart City Plan is all about

OUR Smart City Plan goes beyond digital technology.

It is all about new ways of working, learning and living.

We need to be ambitious with programs and projects that bring technology into our lives to create a city that is safer, healthier and more connected.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  mayor on monday (ipswich) paul tully

