Why Ipswich servo has been overhauled with new name

The first service station to be rebranded from Caltex Australia to Ampol in Queensland is in Redbank Plains.

The first service station to be rebranded from Caltex Australia to Ampol in Queensland is in Redbank Plains.

AN IPSWICH service station is the first in Queensland to be overhauled as part of Caltex Australia rebranding to Ampol.

The revitalised servo at Redbank Plains, which is in the same complex as Krispy Kreme and Carl’s Jr, marks the state of a statewide roll out which will see 400 sites rebranded over the next two years.

About 1900 sites will be rebranded across Australia by the end of 2022.

LOCAL NEWS: Refurbished CBD cinemas will be ‘catastrophic’ for Limelight

Ampol was founded as the Australian Motorists Petrol Company in 1936 and merged with Caltex 25 years ago.

Executive general manager for retail, brand and culture Joanne Taylor said while the brand’s new look was a bit different to when people last saw it, its values remain the same.

“Ampol remains a proud Australian company and customers can expect the same great customer service and high-quality products when they step into Ampol stores, underpinned by our market-leading infrastructure and networks and commitment to playing a positive role in local economies and communities,” she said.

READ MORE: FULL LIST: Where you can vote in Ipswich

“The Redbank Plains site also brings to life our drive to be world-class in everything we do and celebrate the best of our convenience offering through the Foodary and our unparalleled experience with premium fuels through our Amplify range.

“We know all our customers are excited by Ampol’s return and we look forward to welcoming Queenslanders back onto Ampol forecourts as we roll out the new brand across the state.”

Rebranding works took three days to complete.

An Ampol spokeswoman said the number of people at the site had not been impacted by the changes.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.