Why Ipswich must tap into its creative side

A LOCAL artist known for leaving his mark around the Ipswich community says more legal walls for street art and murals could help bring more people to town.

A man of several trades, Corey Eggmolesse is a cultural liaison officer and plasterer, but when he’s not on the clock he’s mentoring young indigenous children or making a splash with spray paint.

“I’ve painted a couple of businesses, including Ungermann Brothers ice creamery and recently did the Raceview Lifestyle gym,” he said.

“I’ve painted murals at my school when I was there at Ipswich State High.

“It’s just a hobby really, something I will keep doing for the rest of my life and try and master,” he said.

The young artist has also had his work feature on a number of indigenous jerseys for Ipswich sporting teams, including the Ipswich Knights, Ripley Valley Football Club, Ipswich City and Ipswich Jets.

Mr Eggmolesse said while murals were starting to pop up around town, it would be good to see more.

“For two reasons, it looks good, and two it attracts people to the town. Even if it is just for a day trip,” he said.

“Gets people into the town, they spend a bit of money, that’s always good for the town.”

He said more legal walls could also help teenagers develop their skills while staying out of trouble.

“Kids are always going to do what they’re interested in and everybody wants to do what they’re not allowed to do,” he said.

Maybe some more legal walls around the place would be ideal. Some places where they can express themselves without getting into too much trouble.

In the lead up to Brisbane Street Art Festival, local businesses and residents now have a chance to win a street art mural painted by Mr Eggmolesse.

He will work closely with the lucky winner on a creative and collaborative design to suit the location.

More details on how to enter can be found here.