Why Ipswich is the ideal city for a new Ikea

Ipswich has the space and resources to accommodate an Ikea store, industry leaders say. Inga Williams IR070114IKEA

COSTCO and Carl's Jr Burger have already made the voyage from America to claim their stakes in Ipswich any now European companies could be spying off local real estate.

Ipswich Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Phillip Bell said an expanding population, transport links and strong competition placed Ipswich in good stead for other large international companies like Ikea.

"Smart money follow smart money so what those large international brands are identifying is the types of economic conditions that are drawing people to want to live in Ipswich which presents opportunities for business," Mr Bell said.

"Those long term opportunities are being taken advantage of, including lower prices in the region."

Mr Bell said large companies like Costco were looking for long-term investment.

"The important thing we can take away from large companies investing in the region is they don't if it's a short term prospect. They have been very far-sighted in identifying growth that is going to be sustained and steady into the next decade," he said.