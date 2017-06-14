21°
Why Ipswich is sick of hoons ruining our peace

14th Jun 2017 12:00 PM
NOISY MENACE: Should hooning be banned, or is it a "rite of passage” in Ipswich?
NOISY MENACE: Should hooning be banned, or is it a "rite of passage” in Ipswich? Contributed

In a letter to Queensland Times, a reader writes: "I am one of Ipswich's newest residents who recently relocated here from an idyllic interstate location to take up employment in Brisbane.

"(However) since day one my routine has been disrupted and my peace robbed from me by the driving, or should I say 'hoon', culture that rules Ipswich.

"In bed at night I'm kept awake listening to reckless drivers in V8s pointlessly roaring up and down my street.

"And the residents just silently endure the noise, hoping there's not malicious intent coming their way in the form of a reckless hoon.

"The thuggish driving culture here is not just unsettling, it's illegal.

"So, the mayoral candidate who puts up their hand up and says enough is enough it's 2017 will get my vote."

What do you think about this? Should hooning or lapping be banned, or is it a "rite of passage" in Ipswich?

Here's what you said on Facebook:

Jodie Kochman - "Ban it, many forget that people actually live in the center of Ipswich and deserve the right to actually have peace and quiet without a bunch of idiots parked outside their residence playing loud music until all hours and reving their car engines multiple nights of the week."

Gwen Cowling - "Most stupid thing to do is so called 'lapping' around a square block and then park and sing out abuse to other drivers, shows the mentality of Ipswich idiots. Ban it and make the streets safer for all."

Carole Komp - "Some idiot woke me up this morning at 4am doing burnouts which I didn't appreciate. They came back at 4.30am. This was an isolated incident for my area but if this was on a regular basis I would be pretty ticked off."

Miranda Turnock - "Ban it. Sorry but so sick of idiots on the road. Last week we nearly got side swiped by some moron launching it up the street in town."

Michael Merritt - "If you don't like noise don't live in the cbd, it's not rocket science. Its a free country and society, people can drive where they like. If they are doing the wrong thing, then it's the police's issue."

Vicki Kearnon - "I'm a mother of a hoon. (Red P plater) I dont agree to hooning but I do agree to lapping. There's two different words here. Lapping is going around in circles all night. Not doing any harm. I've been with my son several times. Yes we have music on but to our level of volume. Hooning is different. It's where you get people that ruin it for the ones that actually do the right thing. As in doing burnouts. Driving like idiots and at high speeds! There's a difference. If there was another local track other than Willowbank where these kids can go for fun it wouldn't be such an issue with the drama queens. Show me someone that hasn't dropped a skid or driven faster than the speed limit or even played loud music. People these days are prunes!"

Ron Turner - "Good luck banning it. We pay our rego like everyone else. I think Ipswich should embrace it and even capitalise on the potential business it could bring. Yes you will get the occasional idiot but on the whole most people are well behaved. We need to bring Ipswich alive at night."

