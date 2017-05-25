Why Ipswich ideally placed for an A-League team

BRISBANE Roar goalkeeper Michael Theo welcomes a second A-League team from the Ipswich and western corridor region when expansion plans are confirmed.

"I'm all for it,'' Theo said.

"There's a market there, people support.

"Everyone lifts their game, which is what we want, and more opportunities.''

Theo, with the Brisbane Roar for seven years, was in Ipswich on Wednesday night meeting a group of young Ipswich players.

He was impressed with the response he received knowing many of the children and their families were Roar supporters.

"It was fantastic,'' Theo said, after spending a couple of hours at the Ipswich City Bulls club's home base at Sutton Park.

"It was full-on. It was good.''

Theo is looking forward to returning to Ipswich next month to conduct two clinics for regional junior footballers.

But while focused on helping the next generation through his academy, Theo is also keen to see what decision is made regarding future growth of the A-League competition.

He said the success of derbies in Melbourne and Sydney would work in Queensland if a second team was granted an A-League licence.

"Early on, there were a few murmurs,'' the former Melbourne Victory foot- baller said when rival Melbourne City were admitted to the A-League in 2009.

"But I think it was fantastic for Melbourne Victory and the league. Now we have a Sydney derby with the Wanderers, it's great.''

Theo, 36, said having a team playing in an Ipswich stadium would be a logical next step.

"We need another derby,'' the popular footballer said.

"They sort of need a ground where it's like a little boutique stadium - a 12-15000 seater - then that way people are forced to buy memberships as well, as opposed to Suncorp.

"Suncorp is fantastic but 52,000 people, you go and get a seat any time.

"It (a second SE Qld team) would be great for the region and great even for Brisbane Roar . . . add to that rivalry that lifts our game up as well.''

Theo saw how much support there was for higher level football in the region when he played in Roar teams against Ipswich Select and Ipswich Invitational sides during past pre-seasons. The-five-time A-League championship winner also played in a match between Roar and Melbourne Victory at the North Ipswich Reserve.

"Having played there, you can really see that everyone gets behind it,'' he said.

While expansion plans remain on hold, Theo is keen to do some expanding of his own - taking his academy to centres outside Brisbane.

"I've been running my clinics for the past seven years,'' the three-time A-League goalkeeper of the year said.

"I've managed to get out to Central Queensland and down south as well.

"I've been meaning to come to Ipswich for quite a while. We have a lot of parents who come to our Brisbane clinics and wanted us to come down so it was just a perfect opportunity to come down and work with the kids of Ipswich.''