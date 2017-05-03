28°
Why Ipswich Hockey was voted state's best

David Lems
| 3rd May 2017 5:01 PM
FINE ACCOLADES: Hockey Queensland award winners: (from left) Ipswich Hockey (represented by Association president Margret Mantell), Most Promising Umpire Aaron Gotting and Volunteer of the Year Mark Eleison.
FINE ACCOLADES: Hockey Queensland award winners: (from left) Ipswich Hockey (represented by Association president Margret Mantell), Most Promising Umpire Aaron Gotting and Volunteer of the Year Mark Eleison.

WINNING Hockey Queensland awards is always satisfying for the dedicated people contributing to the sport's success.

However, when Ipswich is named "Association of the Year'' and three other important people are recognised, hockey must be doing plenty right in the city.

For Ipswich Hockey Association president Margret Mantell, the latest state honours typify the hard work and results being achieved.

"It is not just a couple of people at the top making all the decisions. The whole association is involved,'' she said proud to see Ipswich win the major award for a third time.

"The clubs are able to take ownership because they had a say in the decision-making.''

Mantell was especially delighted to see Ipswich Hockey senior vice-president Janette Howells, vice-president clubhouse official Mark Eleison and rising umpire Aaron Gotting also recognised at the latest Hockey Queensland awards function last weekend.

Howells received a HQ Distinguished Service Award for more than 40 years work in various roles.

Eleison was named HQ's Volunteer of the Year for being a "jack of all trades''.

Gotting was rated the Most Promising Umpire of the Year.

The Ipswich Hockey Association received Hockey Queensland's top award for its governance during a challenging 2016 season.

The work bolstering Ipswich's Hookin2Hockey program and improving the junior competition were major factors.

Mantell said efforts to strengthen the A Grade competition and senior hockey were also acknowledged.

"In recent years, we had been so focused on our junior numbers and working tirelessly to introduce initiatives to recruit and retain junior members that we had not realised our senior men's numbers were stagnating,'' Mantell said.

"Our plans to grow our junior numbers to once again be able to conduct fixtures in three grades for our junior boys was complete and our mission accomplished. However our men's A Grade, four-team competition was looking shaky. We had to settle for a three-team A Grade comp.

"However working closely with Toowoomba Hockey we expanded our intercity competition to two rounds for the men's competition. This proved to be extremely successful.''

Mantell said a number of initiatives to come out of meetings and a survey during the season resulted in player friendly changes to draws and development priorities to keep Ipswich hockey progressing.

Importantly, Ipswich Hockey kept its 2017 playing fees unchanged after a "revenue forum'' involving club and association treasurers.

"Through this process, our clubs and their members were given an increased sense of ownership and understanding for the decision-making at manage- ment level both on and off the field,'' Mantell said.

Another focus was on developing umpires, some progressing to higher level competitions around Queensland and Australia.

"Ipswich Hockey has a great team working together to keep the day-to-day ticking over as well as ensuring the future continues to look bright,'' the Association president said.

 

Long-serving Ipswich official Janette Howells received a state Distinguished Service Award.
Long-serving Ipswich official Janette Howells received a state Distinguished Service Award.

Howells' volunteer commitment was highlighted in her special honour.

After more than 40 years service, she is still actively involved, being in her fourth year as Association senior vice-president.

Her dedication began in 1975 when she became vice-president of the umpires association.

Since 1981, Howells has been a senior selector, umpire, assistant secretary and secretary of the ladies association. She's also performed major roles on the judicial panel, been a member of the technical committee, vice-president of the ladies association, selector and manager of Ipswich veterans/masters team.

Eleison is currently on the Ipswich Hockey Executive Committee, in his fifth year as vice-president clubhouse.

Apart from overseeing the clubhouse, bar and canteen operations, he also umpires.

This year, Eleison took on the Hancock Brothers A Grade coaching role.

"Mark has followed in his father's footsteps, following the example Herb Eleison set giving his time unselfishly to assist Ipswich Hockey,'' Mantell said.

With higher level prospects, Gotting joined Queensland's umpire of the year Adam Kearns in controlling Monday afternoon's Super League men's final between Brisbane and South Coast.

Exciting junior competitions

IPSWICH'S latest Hockey Queensland recognition comes as the city prepares to host the Under-13 Girls Southern Cross competition at Raceview on Sunday.

Ipswich will field teams in Division 1 and Division 2, playing against sides from Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Sunshine Coast, Tweed Border, Brisbane, Redlands and Warwick.

Matches will start at 8am with Ipswich 1 meeting Gold Coast 1 in their first game at that time.

The Ipswich Hockey Complex is also venue for the State Secondary School championships from May 25-28.

