Why Ipswich has one of Qld's premier football clubs

TOUGH BATTLE: Ipswich Knights goalkeeper Chris Parsons was still smiling despite having his left eye being closed after his team's QPL final win.

THE Ipswich Knights are daring to dream of an even more spectacular season celebration after their top three male sides all progressed in weekend Queensland Premier League finals.

Head coach Andy Ogden's senior team completed the wonderful trifecta of elimination final success by holding out Logan 2-1 in Sunday night's encounter at Teralba Park.

That hard-fought victory came after the Bob Maclot-coached under-20 side tamed the Wolves 3-1 on Sunday afternoon following the Knights under-18 team's penalty shoot-out triumph on Saturday.

The Danny Wilson-mentored youth side held their nerve after 120 minutes of regular and extra-time play to overcome Rochedale 4-3 in spot kicks.

Knights under-16 goalkeeper Baden Larkin highlighted the Ipswich club's outstanding promise and development progress by stepping up in that cliffhanger game to save a penalty.

"It's fantastic,'' Ogden said of the Knights club's brilliant weekend performances.

"It was a great effort by all involved.''

The Knights are Sunshine Coast are the only QPL clubs to have three teams still alive in this year's senior, U20 and U18 finals series.

The Knights top team will tackle newly-promoted Sunshine Coast in Saturday night's semi-final at Logan.

"We're going in the game not fearful,'' Ogden said, after the Knights shared the honours in this season's two-game series against the Wanderers.

The Ipswich side advanced after fine first half goals by Nick Edwards and Lachlan Munn, who were well supported by a solid backline and stable midfield.

"Our front three are dangerous and that adds a lot to any team,'' Ogden said.

"I thought we defended really, really well.

"Everyone was covering each other, getting good tackles in and it was a good display.

"The boys were very happy.

"We definitely were feeling good about overselves, quite confident and we played some pretty good footy at times.''

Ipswich Knights goalkeeper Chris Parsons sore after copping a kick to the head in Sunday's Queensland Premier League elimination final win.

His left eye was closed today after putting his body on the line.

However, tough opponents weren't the only obstacles the three Knights sides had to overcome to keep their grand final hopes alive.

Blustery, swirling windy conditions on both days enhanced the challenge, especially for the younger players.

Ipswich Knights under-20 striker Mathew Drummond netted two goals in his team's 3-1 elimination final win on Sunday. Rob Williams

Under-20 striker Matt Drummond scored two of the Knights three goals, earning a spot on the bench for the senior match that followed.

"The wind was really bad. It was a thoroughly deserved win,'' Ogden said.

The third-placed Ipswich Knights under-20 side will tackle competition leaders Logan in Saturday's semi-final at Cornubia Park.

Ogden praised Maclot and Wilson for their efforts working with the younger players this season.

He said having the three teams warm up and work together helped make the teenagers feel more comfortable about progressing to senior football when called up.

"We've got a nice little set-up,'' the head coach said.

The fourth-placed Knights under-18 boys will play second place finishers Sunshine Coast in Sunday's semi-final, buoyed by their nailbiting shootout victory.

State of play

QPL: Ipswich Knights 2 (Nick Edwards, Lachlan Munn) def Logan 1.

U20: Ipswich Knights 3 (Mathew Drummond 2, Leon Nunda) def Wynnum Wolves 1.

U18: Ipswich Knights 1 (Lewin Smart) def Rochedale 1 in a penalty shootout (won 4-3).