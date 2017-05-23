Why Ipswich has been so foggy the past few days

IPSWICH is the source of fog in this corner of the south-east.

For the past few days Ipswich residents have awoken to a thick fog blanketing the city which slowly makes its way to Brisbane.

The thick fog covering Ipswich today is yet to reach the capital but can be seen as far as Archerfield.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Ipswich can expect to wake to the same conditions tomorrow.

BoM meteorologist Gordon Banks says today's fog should lift by about 9.30am, revealing a beautiful sunny day.

But what's causing the fog and why does it seem to form in Ipswich?

Mr Banks says it's a combination of factors; Ipswich is home to lots of low lying grassy areas where fog can form.

That combined with a stable weather pattern with light winds on top of moist ground has created the perfect conditions for fog.

"There's a reasonable amount of moisture in the ground because of the drizzly showers we had last week," Mr Banks said.

"But the main factor is the light winds and clear skies.

"You need the clear skies to allow it to cool off. When there is no wind it tends not to get particularly foggy.

"We often see fog form around the area in the Brisbane River Valley and around Ipswich and then march towards the rest of the city (Brisbane)."

Fog on Limestone St, 7.40am.

But Ipswich isn't the foggiest place in Queensland.

Mr Banks said that title goes to Lismore.

The fog will be back in Ipswich tomorrow followed by another beautiful day, Mr Banks says.

Queensland's foggiest places