Why Ipswich football team so happy to be back on home turf

AT his beloved Bundamba ground marking the field, Andy Ogden lamented how a coach's job is often never done.

More willing workers are always welcome.

However, after weeks of waiting, the Ipswich Knights mentor is excited his Queensland Premier League team is returning to familiar territory for their latest match on Sunday.

The Knights host Rochedale in the main 3pm encounter, the club's first time back at Eric Evans Oval this season after resolving some off-season issues with the field.

During a positive run of away games before the Easter break, the Knights moved into third spot with three victories and a draw.

However, the Ipswich QPL team has a game in hand and knows that beating Rochedale is important to stay up with the leading group.

"Going by who they have signed and speaking to Scottie McNicol their coach, his ambition this year was to set up a squad that was capable of getting promoted,'' Ogden said. "He's made no secret of that.

"We hope to put a dent in that aspiration.''

Ogden is hoping the first game of the season at Bundamba gives his team an edge after having to do so much travelling before Easter.

"We look at that (being at home) as a bit of an advantage for us because not many teams play Sunday games,'' he said.

"The squad is feeling good.

"We've got people putting pressure on people. We've got some of the young boys training really well, which is great.

"I've got almost a full squad to pick from.''

With the Easter break, the Knights had a pool and gym session to keep the team together.

"If we play as well as we know we can play, we're always going to be a chance,'' Ogden said.

In a big "welcome home'' day for the Ipswich club, the Knights under-18 and under-20 teams will play in the earlier matches from 11am on Sunday.

Junior QPL games between the Knights and Holland Park will also be played on the club's top field from 9am.

The Knights' under-8 and under-11 Komodo teams will be part of activities around the first team.

Before then, it was business as usual as loyal Ipswich clubman Ogden spent Anzac Day morning putting some finishing touches to the field.

"You only get so many people to do so many things,'' he said.

"I came back to make sure it (the field) was as good as we can make it for the opposition.''

Game day

QPL: Sunday (3pm) - Ipswich Knights v Rochedale at Eric Evans Oval, Bundamba. U18s at 11am and U20s at 1pm.

CL1: Saturday (5.15pm) - Ipswich City v North Star at Sutton Park, Brassall. 6pm: Western Spirit v Virginia United at Kippen Park.

CL3: Saturday (6.30pm) - Springfield United v North Lakes at Woodcrest College.

BWPL: Saturday (7pm) - Ipswich City v North Brisbane at Prentice Park.