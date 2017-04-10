Why Ipswich cyclists will be out in force

HIT the road, stat.

That's the message from Ipswich City Council in the lead up to Bike Week.

The annual celebration of all things cycling will be held in Ipswich for the first time from 18 to 24 April, offering ride to work, ride to school and buddy ride events, a trail care day, bike maintenance sessions, learn to ride, safety and mountain biking workshops and more.

Parks and sport spokesman Councillor David Morrison said the week would be headlined by the Ipswich 100 Bike Ride on Sunday, 23 April.

"The day will feature rides for all ages and abilities from the 5km Fun 5 to the 169km Imperial 100 Challenge," he said.

"Another community event is our family fun ride and scavenger hunt, setting off from Sutton Park at Brassall on Saturday, 22 April.

"Council staff are also invited to ride or walk to work on Friday, 21 April as part of the next iGO to Work initiative."

Cr Morrison said Bike Week would promote Ipswich as a proud cycling city.

"The former track at Woodend Road produced state and national champions in the days of the Ipswich Amateur Wheelers," he said.

"That tradition continues with the development of the Briggs Road criterium facility, which will become the city's leading cycling venue."

Registrations for the Ipswich 100 are open at ipswich100.com.au.

For more information on other Bike Week activities visit ipswich.qld.gov.au