Why Ipswich coaching newcomer is so eager to get on with job

KEEN TO HELP: Newly-appointed Ipswich Hockey regional coaching director Hugh Hocking settles quickly into his new sporting environment. Rob Williams

AFTER a challenging 20 hour drive from Victoria, Hugh Hocking was unsure what to expect arriving in Ipswich.

He was pleasantly surprised.

The newly-appointed Ipswich Hockey regional coaching director was impressed to see six fields at the Briggs Road complex, where he hopes to spend much of his time in the future.

"The idea of having six pitches full of kids all playing at the same time was mind-boggling to me when I first encountered it,'' Melbourne-bred Hocking said.

"Even still now it's a little bit crazy to think about it. There's no facility in Victoria with this many pitches.''

Having grown up in Melbourne suburb Moonee Ponds, Hocking wasn't used to seeing a regional hockey centre with four grass fields and two synthetic surfaces at one location.

"Having this many kids on this many pitches up here has been a bit of a culture shock to me.

"But I think it's fantastic that it's sustainable and there's so many people passionate about the game,'' he said.

Having a strong hockey base to work from offered instant appeal.

"I'm here to serve the community and try and improve them,'' the Ipswich newcomer said.

"I knew vaguely where it (Ipswich) was because I have a bit of a head for locations.

"I've been to Queensland a few times on holidays.''

Sharing his views on another humid day, the Victorian-bred coach was unfazed by the Ipswich heat.

"I absolutely love it,'' Hocking said, glad to escape the cooler southern temperatures.

"I really like hot weather because I can just kind of walk around wearing shorts all day.''

Excited about his new environment, the keen bushwalker also hopes to explore Queensland's natural tracks when he gets a chance.

Hocking, 26, started his new role on January 20 under a three-year contract, appreciating the support from former regional coaching director Sam Spry.

It's the first time Hocking has taken on such a position.

He appreciated the Ipswich Hockey executive recognising his ambition to play a vital role in future development.

"It looked like a fantastic opportunity to work full-time in hockey, which is a sport that I'm really passionate about,'' he said, eager to broaden his life experience.

"I thought this was a once in a lifetime opportunity so I just figured I would go for it.''

Hocking said his commitment to hockey came from his parents Michelle and Russell, and his younger brother Angus.

"I grew up with it and I was heavily influenced by a few of the coaches that I had that set that example for me of trying to bring an entire group of players up rather than just include the best few,'' he said.

"That had a really big impression on me.

"Once I've found my feet a little bit here, I'll be trying to set up some rosters and get some wider development programs going especially for the extended squads that will be heading away to the state championships.

"I'm looking to get those training earlier and give as many players a chance to prove themselves and improve.''

He attended Penleigh and Essendon Grammar School, playing and coaching at PEGS Hockey Club in Melbourne.

The defender started coaching aged 18, working with junior club and zone representative sides like North West Metro Tigers before also expanding his knowledge during stints with Victorian indoor hockey teams.

He rates one of his most satisfying achievements being assistant coach and team manager of the Victorian under-15 team that won the gold medal at the recent national championships in Goulburn.

Settling into his job, Hocking said his first priorities were working with the latest development squads and planning for the fast-approaching Super League competition.

"I'm just trying to get my head around all the systems that Ipswich has got set up and make sure everything runs smoothly for this year,'' he said, having a well set-out whiteboard in his office to help him.

He's also keen to assist the Ipswich competition coaches and work with regional schools.

"I want to build the level of coaching knowledge in the community,'' he said.

"Not just focus on educating players but coaching and educating the coaches and managers so that when they go back to their club teams, they have more knowledge and be able to try and help other players improve around that.

"My main motivation professionally is to improve other people and to give people the opportunity to be their best . . . keep pushing and improving themselves.''

Key thoughts

Ipswich regional coaching director Hugh Hocking.

Qualifications: Level 1 and 2 coach, Diploma of Sports Management at Victoria University.

Most satisfying part of coaching: "Helping people engage and enjoy their sport. I want kids to see how passionate I am for the sport and to take some of that away and use it to help them reach their potential.''

Most difficult part of coaching: "Here, it's going to be juggling all of the rep teams and everyone wanting as much time as possible. I'm only one person and there's only so many hours in the day. I've just got to make sure I've got my scheduling right.''

Hobbies: Bushwalking, general fitness, going to the gym and trying to stay fit.