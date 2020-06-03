Why Ipswich coach earns praise for his work

Ipswich Knights head coach Andy Ogden has been acknowledged for the way he brings out the best in footballers.

Ipswich Knights head coach Andy Ogden has been acknowledged for the way he brings out the best in footballers.

IPSWICH Knights head coach Andy Ogden is humble about his work around the club, especially with his senior squad and emerging players.

However, the former Coalstars stalwart received some timely support from one of Ipswich’s most athletic footballers.

Zayne Freiberg, also a former Coalstars junior before joining the Knights, has a long association with Ogden.

Freiberg also joined “Oggy’’ at Brisbane Force for a couple of season before returning to the Ipswich club, now playing in the Football Queensland Premier League.

“He’s the best coach I’ve ever had I reckon,’’ the Knights goalkeeper said.

“He finds a way of getting the best out of players.

“He talks to people in a way that they can understand. I think that’s his best attribute.’’

Ipswich Knights goalkeeper Zayne Freiberg. Picture: Cordell Richardson

While he’s given up representative futsal, Freiberg appreciated his past opportunities in the indoor game.

“I’m pretty much finished,’’ said, Freiberg, who played in last year’s Queensland Super League having represented Australia for three years in the past.

That included a trip to the Futsal World Cup in Spain.

“I enjoyed it,’’ the Ipswich footballer said.

“I find its always helped me in outdoor (soccer) as well. I find it keeps you sharp and keeps your reflexes up there.’’