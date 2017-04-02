Why Ipswich club is so rich in spirit

THE Ipswich Knights trademark club spirit has again risen to the challenge that is adversity.

But this time the remarkable football effort was on a field of a different kind.

After the Knights' success in three grades against powerhouse opponents Lions last weekend, the Ipswich club had to deal with an even fiercer opponent - Mother Nature.

Floodwaters from Bundamba Creek again swamped the club's main field on Thursday night and Friday morning, causing more anguish and equipment damage.

However, as is usually the case, Knights' players, coaches, officials and supporters responded in force.

"It was a great testament to the Knights to see the call out for help on the Friday afternoon with about 35 to 40 club members turning out to help with the clean-up after yet again taking a hit with the recent flooding of the fields,'' club official Peter Hallett said.

"There was mainly debris along all fences and also our recovery spa area was hit hard with water all through the area, turning over freezers leaving a muddy mess to clean.''

Among those quick to offer a hand were club captain Andrew Butler and a number of senior players including Dale Robinson, Jack Cabassi, Lucas Wilson and Matt Flick.

Reserve Grade manager Hallett was also joined by other coaching staff Danny Wilson, Andy Ogden, Bobby Maclot and David Kries.

A large number of under 18 players and parents assisted, along with and junior club members and families.

Long-time club members from president Troy Beahan to supporters Robbie Hughes provided vital guidance.

Hallett said other members cooked up "a storm of breakfast'' for the workers.

Knights supporters clean up the Bundamba fields after Friday's flood.

"Many hands made light work of it,'' Hallett said.

"It's a culture that we have been trying to rebuild over the past three years as a closenit family club that has seen so much of this over the years.''

Hallett said the challenge was now rebuilding fences in time for the club's next home game after Easter.

The club's clean-up crew also had to wait for the waterlogged ground to dry out to do maintenance work on the grass field.

"We have put in so much work in the off-season to watch the 40 ton of sand be washed away off the field, which was looking the best it has for many years,'' Hallett said.

"That was thanks to the ground staff, who spent an extraordinary amount of free time for the love of the club.''

Meanwhile, the Knights' Brisbane Premier League games against Easts scheduled for Friday night will be played on Tuesday night.

The Reserve Grade game at Heath Park is at 6.30pm with the top division encounter at 8.30pm.