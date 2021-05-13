Why Ipswich club great still playing vital role at Jets

Former Ipswich Jets leader and club legend Danny Coburn is providing a valuable mentoring role watching his talented son chase higher honours. PIcture: David Lems

AS a club legend, Danny Coburn was always going to retain strong ties to the Ipswich Jets.

"It's just a good place to be and good people,'' the former Jets captain said, still holding the record for most state league games (258) played at the club.

However, the former on-field leader and loyal servant has extra reasons for spending time with the Jets this season.

Apart from a valuable mentoring role helping Jets Colts coaches Chris Ash and Josh Seage, Coburn is running water for the Ipswich Intrust Super Cup team when needed.

"I've just been working more with Ashy and Seagy,'' Coburn said of being able to contribute in football life after being a highly respected player.

"It's a good crew.'' ﻿

Those roles allow Coburn to keep a close eye on how the Jets teams are progressing and especially his son Tyler, who is looking for an NRL opportunity.

Tyler spent time training with the Newcastle Knights before Christmas.

"He really enjoyed it. It was a real eye-opener for him,'' the proud dad said.

Jets great Danny Coburn and his son Tyler.

As 20-year-old Tyler finishes his university studies, he can give his all each week for the Jets waiting to see if the Knights make an NRL offer.

In his third year back helping the Jets, Coburn was pleased to see Tyler settling in at the Ipswich club.

Tyler played his junior footy as a fullback with Greenback before moving into the forwards at Logan/Brothers.

Playing in the Intrust Super Cup, second rower Tyler has received plenty of career encouragement from Colts coaches Ash and Seage who are both teachers.

"He's at uni doing teaching and he was going to give it away altogether,'' Danny said.

However, during his last year uni prac work at St Peter Claver College with Ash, Tyler was persuaded to join the Jets.

"So it worked out really good,'' Danny said.

Danny said he doesn't overload his son with too much information.

"He's real professional with his training and his recovery and that,'' Danny said.

"It's just a couple of little things on game day. To keep reminding him it's a team sport and you've got to be there for your mates.''

Having played 13 years for the Jets before retiring in 2010, Danny said strong family connections are so important at a club like the Jets.

Other sibling links in this year's Intrust Super Cup side are PNG-bred Pandia brothers Richie and Seb, along with Ben and Todd White.

Ben has played 87 games, scoring eight tries. Todd has lined up in four matches being thrust into the Cup side this season.

Ipswich Jets brothers Ben and Todd White.

Another 2021 debutant Zac Hetherington is son of former Jets strongman Jason.

"There's a good bunch of boys there,'' Coburn said.

"I'm really happy to be back. I'm really enjoying it.''

Preparing for Saturday's latest away Intrust Super Cup and Colts matches against Burleigh Bears, Coburn offered his take on what is denying both teams more victories.

The Colts are yet to open their account heading to Pizzey Park and the Jets ISC team has just one win from five games.

"They have been close in every game,'' he said of the Jets Colts (under-21) side.

"They just need that win to get a bit of confidence.''

Danny Coburn playing for the Ipswich Jets in 2009.

The former Queensland Country and Queensland Residents lock sees parallels in the fortunes of both sides, getting into winning positions without converting.

"The effort is there. It's just doing those little things for each other,'' Coburn said.

The former concreter turned carpenter knows what that involves having played vital roles in helping the Jets reach grand finals in 2002 and 2008.

The Jets Colts play Burleigh after the Ipswich Intrust Super Cup side tackle the Bears at 2.10pm.

As someone who understands club loyalty better than most, Coburn was thrilled to see former teammate Tyson Lofipo preparing for his 200th game this weekend.

"It's a pretty proud moment for everybody,'' Coburn said.

The Ipswich Jets great also enjoys working with current head coach Keiron Lander - the 2015 premiership-winning captain who possesses similar qualities.

"I'm really impressed what Keiron brings to the club,'' Coburn said.

"His discipline and stuff with the boys is very good.''