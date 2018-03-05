Why Ipswich artist's work was selected out of 400

TOP WORK: Ipswich Aboriginal Visual Artist Ailsa Walsh was among five people selected for Anglicare's Arts&Minds fundraising event. INSET: Ailsa's piece.

AN IPSWICH artist has been chosen from a field of 400 to take part in an award winning mental health awareness campaign.

Aboriginal Visual Artist Ailsa Walsh was among five people selected to have their work on display at Anglicare's Arts&Minds fundraising event.

The five emerging artists from southest Queensland, each of whom has been touched by mental health challenges, will now be paired with five established artists to create individual canvases which will be auctioned at a gala event in May, to raise funds for Anglicare Southern Queensland.

Ailsa Walsh was first taught the art of her people at age five by her uncle. For the past 25 years she has been continuing that form as well as moving into acting, film making, script writing and photography.

Her artistic journey includes a lifetime of dealing with mental illness.

Last year her brother committed suicide. Ailsa suffers both depression and anxiety.

She paints in acrylics and is studying a Bachelor of Contemporary Indigenous Art at Griffith University and a health diploma.

Changing perceptions about Aboriginal mental illness through her art, and inspiring Indigenous communities to celebrate their own art forms and stories is now one of her life goals.

"I'm so happy to be apart of this amazing project," Ailsa said.

"And for this opportunity to share more awareness of mental health within our Indigenous communities.

"Mental health is a huge issue that needs to be talked about, no need to be shamed about yarning about being sad or anxious."