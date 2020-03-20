Why individual training so important during crisis

Regional footballers like the Ipswich Knights will have to focus on their individual training programs during the national football shutdown. Picture: Cordell Richardson

FOOTBALL: Ipswich Knights coach Andy Ogden was eagerly awaiting an FFA Cup showdown with power team the Brisbane Strikers this weekend.

However, with the Football Federation Australian (FFA) suspensions in place, Ogden was more focused on the welfare of his players and everyone at the Bundamba-based club.

"We want to try and do the right thing,'' Ogden said.

"We're basically just waiting for word.

"We'll follow the FFA directives.''

At this stage, the FFA is planning to review the situation on April 14.

All games and training have been put on hold while the impact of the coronavirus is further assessed.

That covers Football Queensland Premier League clubs like the Ipswich Knights and Western Pride, as well as all regional clubs with a strong grassroots focus.

The Knights were preparing to play the Strikers at Bundamba on Sunday in the next stage of the annual FFA Cup knockout competition.

The Strikers were the best performed Queensland and non-A-League team in last year's nation-wide FFA Cup competition.

"That would have been a real challenge for us,'' Ogden said.

Western Pride were to play Olympic in their FFA Cup opener on Saturday night at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

With no club training allowed, head coach Andrew Catton said his players would continue individual programs.

"That's going to put us behind the eight-ball because we were very, very fit,'' he said.

"It's a bit frustrating.''

That's especially the case after Pride's terrific 5-2 victory over Rochedale last Saturday night.

Catton said everything was being communicated by messages.

"We've got them on their programs and hopefully we can maintain their fitness levels,'' he said.

"We had plenty to work on but we were really comfortable with how our fitness was.''

Odgen said his Knights players would also maintain their own individual fitness programs.

"Most of the guys are quite disciplined in that regard,'' the Knights mentor said.

However, a positive among the current crisis was that the Ipswich Knights fields affected by fire ants have been cleared for future play.

Last weekend's scheduled FQPL match between the Knights and South West Thunder was transferred to Toowoomba due to the fire ant problem surfacing the previous week.

The Knights lost 3-2 to have two wins and two losses heading into the indefinite football break.