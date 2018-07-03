Why I stuck a bunger in my bunghole

TERRITORY Day is known for chaos and mayhem caused by fireworks, with people lighting ­crackers in the street, on the beach, out of cars and off balconies, but there's always a few who have to push the boundaries.

Posting publicly to ­Snapchat, one user found a unique way to set off a bunger, before possibly ­regretting his decision only seconds later.

"All right so the plan is light the fireworks, in the arse, lay down, firework goes off," he said, before an explosion had him running back to his friends jumping around with his dacks still below his bum.

"Argh … argh, my arse."

The 40th Territory Day celebration went off with a bang, when a bloke stuck this firework in his butt during Sunday’s celebrations

But the risky act didn't impress everyone, with an anonymous Snapchatter left filthy at the behaviour.

"It's disgusting, year after year Darwin residents prove why it should be banned. Half of Palmerston was on fire last night," she said.

"I was born and raised here and I've never hated it more."

It's not the first time ­Territorians have put fireworks up their bum, with one of the more infamous NT News headlines, the original "Why I put a cracker up my clacker", making world headlines in 2012.

A still from the 2018 version of ‘a cracker up my clacker’

In that classic yarn, ­Wagaman resident Alex Bowden put a flying bee in his butt crack at a house party, as he said, to entertain some guests at his house party.

'WHY I STUCK A CRACKER UP MY CLACKER'

"I had a few lads up from Queensland and I had to put on a good show," he told the NT News from his ­hospital bed.

Another still from the ‘bunger up my bunghole’ video

"I just had a few beers with the boys and let off a few firecrackers … and I put one in my arse."