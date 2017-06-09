Why hundreds of Ipswich renters switched agencies

NEW BRAND: Andrew Kenman has re-branded his real estate business by moving away from Elders Real Estate and joining the LJ Hooker team.

HUNDREDS of Ipswich renters have just been switched to a new real estate agent.

Almost 1000 letters were sent out from the former Ipswich Elders Real Estate after a dramatic shift in branding.

Now the agency - known as one of the Elders brands' leading agencies - will do business under the LJ Hooker masthead as it adopts an identity more fitting with Ipswich's identity as a modern urban city.

Elders Real Estate Ipswich and Fernvale has operated in Ipswich since 2008, but as the city has grown residents' needs have changed.

Andrew Kenman, who launched his agency out of a tin shed on Lobb St during the global financial crisis, has built the business up to be one of the biggest rent rolls in the area.

Mr Kenman said the biggest difference renters faced was the colour of the paperwork issued through the agency.

But for landlords, the shift to LJ Hooker has opened up new incentives and rewards including frequent flyers points and the chance to win holidays.

"The LJ Hooker name opens up more opportunities in general for us in residential real estate,” Mr Kenman said.

"With Elders, we did struggle a little bit because people thought of it as a country brand, whereas LJ Hooker is a far more dynamic brand.

"I just love Ipswich.

"I was a boarder at Ipswich Grammar here and then I came back.

"The city has really helped me launch my business including into Brisbane.”

Elders Real Estate Ipswich and Fernvale officially became LJ Hooker Ipswich and LJ Hooker Fernvale on June 1 but the new branding will be launched this weekend.