Why Hornets rapid riser Jacob deserves his state reward

GREAT PLATFORM: Ipswich Logan Hornets fast bowler Jacob Waters is preparing to represent Queensland for the first time.

GREAT PLATFORM: Ipswich Logan Hornets fast bowler Jacob Waters is preparing to represent Queensland for the first time. Rob Williams

TO say respectful fast bowler Jacob Waters has made a rapid rise is an understatement.

However, after overcoming a major health scare, the Ipswich Logan Hornets and Ipswich Grammar School student has deserved his recent recognition.

Waters, 18, is preparing to represent the Queensland under-19 team for the first time at next month's nationals in Perth.

That comes after making his first grade debut for the Hornets this season, following a stint in third division and starting this season in second grade.

Remarkably, the Boonah-bred cricketer also had to deal with a brain and spinal cord infection that required two separate stints in hospital.

"That set me back a little bit,'' he said.

"The first week at school I spent a whole week in hospital on antibiotics and all that.

"Then I managed to play the first game (for IGS) then on Monday morning I ended back in hospital.''

Recovered from that ordeal at the start of the year, Waters was delighted to receive his first state call-up while working to consolidate a spot in the Hornets top side.

"It was pretty surprising,'' he said.

"It was a pretty quick six months.

"It's definitely a great honour and a privilege.''

A highlight for Waters was being invited to bowl to the Queensland Bulls side at a training session before their recent game against South Australia.

"A week later, I was told that I was heading to Perth (for the nationals),'' he said, able to deliver a ball at 130km an hour.

Jacob Waters bowls for against Ipswich Grammar School against Toowoomba Grammar School in this year's GPS competition. Kevin Farmer

Born in Kingaroy before settling in the Boonah area, Waters appreciates his country upbringing playing for the Fassifern Bushrangers.

But it's been during his two years in the Hornets environment where the tall fast bowler has flourished.

He has enjoyed working with head coach Aaron Moore and senior players like Dan and Anthony Wilson and David Lyons.

"They are great role models,'' Waters said, making his top grade debut after three matches in second grade this season.

"Just the coaching staff and the people around. The Hornets have a great culture.

"It doesn't matter who you are, they welcome you in.

"At Hornets, it's a great platform. You can really excel there.''

Waters has been with IGS since year eight, still travelling regularly from Boonah to fulfil his school and training commitments.

He's doing regular skill work and fitness at Ivor Marsden Sporting Complex preparing for his Queensland honour.

He joins the Queensland under-19 team on December 1 for the latest nationals.

Waters will be lining up for the Hornets in Saturday's Queensland Premier Grade clash against Sandgate Redcliffe at Deagon.

That will be the first day's play in the latest round of top grade fixtures where the Hornets already have two wins.

Game day

Qld Premier Grade: Saturday - Ipswich Logan Hornets v Sandgate Redcliffe at Deagon. 2nd Grade at Baxter Oval.

Katherine Raymont Shield: Sunday - Ipswich Logan Hornets v Sandgate Redcliffe at Baxter Oval.

Lord's Taverners (U16): Sunday - Ipswich Logan Hornets v Sunshine Coast Scorchers at Buderim.