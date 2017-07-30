Why home game so vital to Ipswich finals' fortunes

Ipswich player Rachel Mate, pictured in a recent game against Toowoomba, was one of four Force basketballers to reach double figures in her team's latest state league victory.

THE Ipswich Force women control their own destiny in locking up a spot in this year's new state league basketball series.

After a comfortable 95-60 win over Gold Coast on Friday night, Force can finish at least sixth in the top eight format.

However, head coach Brad George wants his team to wrap up their preliminary season on a high with a home victory over South West Pirates on Saturday night.

"I don't think we are 100 percent secure,'' George said. "If we lose the last one, we would need a couple of upsets.''

Force currently have nine wins and seven losses, just ahead of Brisbane Capitals (8-7) and the eighth-placed Pirates (7-7).

However, after another strong team effort against Gold Coast, George is confident his players can get the job done after winning six of their past seven Queensland Basketball League matches.

"It was very positive. There was a good spread of points there,'' George said, after Markel Walker, Shenita Landry, Georgia Williams and Rachel Mate scored double figures.

"When you have multiple scorers, it makes it very difficult to defend.''

After jumping ahead early, Force completed their third win in a row to maintain their charge for the finals.

"Everyone is good to go,'' the coach said.

"We just want to control our own destiny and see what happens.''

The Ipswich Force men lost 97-94 to Gold Coast in their second last match of the season on Friday night.

State of play

QBL women: Ipswich Force 95 (Markel Walker 19, Shenita Landry 18, Georgia Williams 15, Rachel Mate 15) def Gold Coast 60.

QBL men: Gold Coast 97 def Ipswich Force 94 (Kyle Harvey 35, Jaryd Eustace 31).

Next matches: Saturday (5pm and 7pm) - Ipswich Eagles v South West Metro Pirates at Ipswich Stadium.