Why Holden gets this Supercars lover's heart racing

CLASSIC: Holden racing fanatic Chaia Kuss is calling on the Red Army to turn out in force at the Ipswich SuperSprint. Rob Williams

IPSWICH'S biggest Holden fan is encouraging her fellow red army members to don a jacket and hit Queensland Raceway when Supercars rolls into town next weekend.

Chaia Kuss's blood runs red for Holden thanks to her family's influences.

"I was that kid with the V8 Supercars posters plastered around my bedroom wall when I was younger," she said.

"I had pictures of Peter Brock and Craig Lowndes, all the greats."

"I've loved it ever since I was young; I've grown up with it."

When she was 16 years old her and her father finished a nine-month restoration of the car she was driven home from the hospital in.

The HX Kingswood 308 was Ms Kuss's daily drive until the fuel bills started to increase.

"It's a bit more of a cruiser, a bit more of a toy now," she said.

"I've gone a bit crazy with the engine so it's using way too much fuel now.

"It's still a car that's going to be with me forever."

The Red Bull Holden Racing Team's Jamie Whincup remains Ms Kuss's favourite driver despite the tough year he has had.

"He's been doing it as long as I've been watching," she said.

"He's an amazing driver.

"Let's hope he can get more championship points this year."

The Century Batteries Ipswich SuperSprint will be held at Queensland Raceway from July 26-28.