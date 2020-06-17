Why high-flying Ipswich leader so confident

Ipswich Eagles Aussie rules captain Tyler Hall is settling into his new environment. Picture: Rob Williams

Ipswich Eagles Aussie rules captain Tyler Hall is settling into his new environment. Picture: Rob Williams

HAVING led successful teams in Western Australia, newly-appointed Ipswich club captain Tyler Hall knows what the leadership role demands.

However, the Ipswich Eagles newcomer has no fears accepting his latest Aussie rules appointment.

“We’ve got such a good mix of youth and experience, which in a little way, is probably easier,’’ Hall said.

Despite only joining the club in the off-season and playing one game before the coronavirus shutdown, the utility footballer remains upbeat.

“We’ve got some really accomplished footballers who have already played at some pretty high levels,’’ Hall, 31, said. “And then we’ve got a lot of younger guys as well who just take everything on board.

“They know you are trying to help them out.

“It’s a good club to be around and to captain to be honest.’’

Newly appointed Ipswich Eagles Aussie rules captain Tyler Hall. Picture: Rob Williams

Western Australian born Hall was one of Ipswich’s leading recruits before the 2020 QFA Division 2 North season was suspended in March.

He’s been appointed senior captain for two years.

After growing up in country WA, Hall enjoyed extended stints with South Fremantle in the WAFL before playing for Northampton in the Great Northern Football League.

He shared in a 2009 premiership with the senior South Freo side before captaining the club’s Reserve Grade combination to another title in 2013.

Having also won previous best and fairest awards in the Great Northern Football League, Hall brings a wealth of experience to the Ipswich side.

“It was a nice surprise to be given that role,’’ the modest footballer said of receiving the club captaincy.

Being a self-employed exercise physiologist, Hall moved to Boonah with his family early last year to work and for his wife to continue her Masters of Occupational Therapy studies.

But like his new teammates, he’s eager to return to the footy field. That is scheduled for July 11.

The Eagles Senior and Reserve Grade squads have been back training in recent weeks. Groups of 20 players have been working together on Tuesday and Thursday nights and on Saturdays at the club’s Limestone Park home base.

“Hopefully the next couple of weeks, we can get back to normal,’’ Hall said.

Tyler Hall. Picture: Rob Williams

Although the Eagles have been unable to play since March, Hall was encouraged by the commitment of his teammates.

He praised head coach Kym Mansell and club president Clint Bateman for keeping in regular contact with the players during the shutdown.

“When all this first happened, that was one of the big things that Kym and Clint really focused on,’’ Hall said.

“Most guys were doing their own stuff.

“The fitness is not too bad actually.

“I’ve been pretty impressed with how the guys kind of handled it.

“Most of the guys came back in pretty good nick still.’’

However, with more work to do, fitness will be crucial when the shortened season resumes.

“Everybody is hanging out to go,’’ Hall said.

“It’s going to be a competitive little season because it is only going to be based on 10 games or something.’’