Why helicopters might be hovering over your rooftop

HELICOPTERS will carry out safety inspections over a number of Ipswich suburbs in the coming weeks to help Powerlink Queensland assess and maintain the safety of its electricity network.

Powerlink Executive General Manager Operations and Service Delivery Gary Edwards said the inspections were essential to Powerlink’s ongoing maintenance program.

“Our aim is to be as quick and non-disruptive as we can when completing these inspections,” Mr Edwards said.

“We want to minimise any potential disturbance to local residents near our transmission lines while this essential work is carried out. We appreciate their co-operation and patience.”

The helicopter inspections are a key way of identifying vegetation encroachments along transmission line easements and checking infrastructure for any maintenance issues.

Mr Edwards said during the aerial inspections, the helicopter pilot would endeavour to maintain the maximum distance practically possible from houses, livestock and crops.

“Local residents may see the helicopter moving relatively quickly and at a low level along our transmission lines, and in some instances, it may need to hover to enable closer inspection of the lines,” he said.

Mr Edwards said Powerlink was aware that low-flying helicopters had the potential to startle livestock and encouraged anyone with questions about the patrols and the planned timing to contact Powerlink for further information.

Inspections will take place from July to August in Blackstone Brendale, Bundamba, Cashmere, Cedar Creek, Chuwar, Clear Mountain, Closeburn, Dinmore, Draper, Ebbw Vale, England Creek, Highvale, Karalee, Kholo, Kurwongbah, Mount Crosby, Mount Mee, Mount Pleasant, Muirlea, Wivenhoe Pocket, New Chum, North Ipswich, Samford Valley, South Ripley, Tivoli, Warner, Whiteside and Yugar.

Further information can be obtained by phoning FREECALL 1800 635 369 (during business hours) or visit www.powerlink.com.au/helicopter-activities.