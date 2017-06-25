Why hat-trick hero Harry so rich in Pride

WESTERN Pride's goal-scoring maestro Harry Sawyer was quick to share his latest feat with teammates after netting his second hat-trick in three games.

"It was really nice to finish some goals but a lot of those goals were on the back of very good build-up play,'' Sawyer said.

Sawyer's fantastic finishing helped Pride upstage Redlands United 5-0 in another impressive National Premier Leagues football victory at Cleveland on Friday night.

He scored in the 11th, 76th and 90th minutes, having netted three goals in Pride's near-perfect 6-0 win over Brisbane Roar on June 3.

His goal spree for Western Pride came after his first stint playing for the Newcastle Jets in last season's A-League.

While the powerful striker waits on future national opportunities, he is happy playing with Pride.

"I haven't made any plans,'' Sawyer, 20, said.

"I'm just focusing on the games I'm playing for Pride at the moment. We'll see where that takes me.

"There's a good team culture at the club.''

Although he's scored multiple hat-tricks in his junior days, Sawyer recalls his latest achievement being the first in senior football, especially at state league level or higher.

But Sawyer was glowing in praise for his teammates after Pride's fourth win of the season, and second clean sheet in three NPL matches.

"It was a good attacking display so it really showed how far the team has come,'' he said.

Teammates Joe Duckworth and substitute Mitch Bird also scored goals in the latest rout.

"Joe Duckworth combined with me,'' Sawyer said. "He set up one for me and it was quite unselfish of him. He could have scored himself.

"And Mitch was instant in attack the minute he came on (70th minute) so it shows we have got a lot of depth.''

Sawyer's first goal was a header from a corner kick, with another successful strike from a Bird cross.

The A-League recruit rated Duckworth's 31st minute finish "probably the best goal I've seen Pride score as a team''.

"There was about 30-35 passes,'' Sawyer said. "It went through the backline, through the whole midfield, up to me, back again to me, then through to Joey who scored a great goal.''

The superb team play put Pride 2-0 up.

Bird's 73rd goal extended Pride's lead to 4-0 before Sawyer completed his hat-trick heading into injury time.

It was last year's Golden Boot winner Duckworth's fifth goal from 14 matches this season.

Bird also lifted his tally to five goals, from his 12 NPL games for Pride this year.

It was the second time Pride beat Redlands this season, after a 2-1 win at home on March 18.

In another boost for Pride, Ipswich talent Josh Wilson returned to the first team as a substitute after being injured in round 3 against Olympic.

Another exciting prospect Andrew Pengelly also made his senior debut. The young striker was rewarded after scoring 15 goals in 13 games for Pride's Youth men's side.

That included a hat-trick in the Pride Youth team's 4-3 win against previously unbeaten Brisbane Olympic on Wednesday night.

Western Pride return home to their Briggs Road Sporting Complex base for their next NPL match against Brisbane City on Saturday night.

State of play

NPL: Western Pride 5 (Harry Sawyer 3, Joe Duckworth, Mitch Bird) def Redlands United 0.

Next match: Saturday (7pm) - Western Pride v Brisbane City at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.