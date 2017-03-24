Why Harry is in line for Under-19 World Cup selection

AUSSIE HONOUR: Ipswich Logan Hornets batsman Harry Wood has been chosen in the Australian Under-19 squad playing a Sri Lankan under-19 side next month.

LAIDLEY-bred Ipswich Logan Hornets all-rounder Harry Wood has put the icing on the cake of a successful season.

He's in line for next year's Under 19 World Cup in New Zealand.

Wood, 18, has been selected in a 15-player Australian under-19 squad for a six-match series against the Sri Lanka Under 19s next month in Tasmania.

"We're very proud,'' dad Peter said. "It's quite exciting.

"It's a really good reward for a lot of hard work.

"It's nice to know that he's in their (national selectors') thoughts.''

The Aussie under-19 squad features two players who hold state rookie contracts, one player with Matador BBQs One-Day Cup experience, two who have played List A cricket and three who have played in the Futures League. That's where Ipswich Grammar School year 12 student Wood has been impressing in recent weeks.

The series features one three-day match and five one-day games, beginning on April 8 and concluding on April 23.

Wood is one of two Queenslanders in the squad, along with Max Bryant.

The squad will be coached by Matthew Elliott with Aussie bowling great Ryan Harris as assistant.

The squad includes some of the best talent from this summer's Under 19 National Championships. Selectors are looking ahead to the 2018 ICC Under 19 World Cup in New Zealand.

"Being selected to represent your country is an enormous honour,'' national talent manager and Aussie great Greg Chappell said. "And this series presents an exciting opportunity and challenge for these highly- talented young cricketers.

"In naming a 15-player squad, the Youth Selection Panel is confident that all bases are covered for the series, with plenty of batting and bowling depth, and quite a number of players who are more than capable contributors with both bat and ball.''

Wood, who turned 18 last December, has come through the Laidley cricket system.

He's been a standout player for the Hornets in this year's Queensland Premier Grade competition.

Among his successes was being 112 not out in a 200 run partnership with experienced Hornets opener Dan Wilson early in the season.

Right-handed batsman and handy bowler Wood earnt a call-up to the Queensland Future Leagues side.

Having started his career with Laidley aged five, the middle order batsman has displayed an outstanding temperament at the crease in higher level cricket.

Additional information from Cricket Australia