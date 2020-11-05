75-year-old Claude's big-hearted 23,000km walk for charity

CLAUDE 'The Mowerman' Harvey touched down in Gladstone yesterday on his long quest to help child victims of sexual assault.

The 75-year-old grandfather of six has spent the past 14 years walking his lawnmower across every state and territory of Australia in an effort to raise awareness for child sexual assault.

Yesterday was the third time Mr Harvey parked his trusty lawnmower at Woolworths Gladstone Valley.

"Sexual assault needs to be talked about and people need to speak up about it," Mr Harvey said.

Mr Harvey has walked 23,000 km for child protection and has raised more than $1.6 million for child protection organisation Bravehearts.

But there was a deeply personal story behind his journey.

"My two little granddaughters, who are now 25 and 26, were playing in the backyard with a six foot fence around it," Mr Harvey said.

"A 16-year-old boy climbed the fence and sexually abused the both of them.

"I could have just stood back and whinged about it for the rest of my life but I decided that other kids were worthy so I push my lawnmower around Australia for other children to help protect them."

Mr Harvey said his appeal had touched people's hearts from all over the world.

"My wife's brother lives in England and he's seen me on TV over there," he said.

"I've had people as far as Cambodia come tell me they've seen me on TV."

Mr Harvey said he raised about $200 from yesterday's appeal and would continue on to Agnes Water today before completing this year's journey at Bundaberg.