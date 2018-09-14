Why grand final hopefuls need to keep positive

GOING WELL: Hancock Brothers coach Mark Eleison assesses the state of play during an A-Grade match this season.

THE work's been done and the wins are on the board. Now it's just a case of believing.

That's the positive attitude Hancock Brothers coach Mark Eleison is taking into Saturday's Ipswich A-Grade grand final against defending premiers Wests.

Since Wests comfortably won last year's grand final 8-1, Hancocks have rebounded strongly, becoming a thorn in the Magpies' side.

In addition to a draw, Hancocks have beaten Wests twice this year, including the qualifying final a fortnight ago.

"It's all the attitude going in,'' Eleison said.

"If we go in with the attitude that Wests are the better side, we're doomed.

"But after having the win in the qualifying final, their hopes are right up.

"Their motivation is up and that's all we can really ask for.

"I've just got to keep them at that level.''

In his second year coaching the A-Grade women, Eleison said the team captained by experienced representative player Sara Rogers had plenty of motivation.

"Sara's the boss. I just look after them,'' Eleison said, praising Rogers for her fine leadership.

Hancocks completed their training preparation on Wednesday night.

"It was just a run-through with everything we've done this year and what we wanted to achieve,'' Eleison said.

"And the girls are really excited. That's the main thing.

"They want to go one better than what they did last year and redeem themselves after a pretty poor performance that we put forward.

"That's been our motivation all year.''

Eleison said everyone was available in the Hancocks squad for the main game of the season.

However, he'll wait anxiously for two of his best players to return from contesting an afternoon Brisbane Division 1 final.

Queensland Scorchers player Layla Eleison and long-time Hancocks teammate Kelly McNamara play against each other in Saturday's 2pm clash between Easts-Carina and UQ.

They will carpool back to the Ipswich Hockey Complex for the 5pm title decider at Raceview.

The Hancocks coach has plenty of faith in his team's ability having been the only team to challenge Wests this season.

"The work's been done. I can't really change much now,'' Eleison said.

"They've got the ability. They know they can do it.''