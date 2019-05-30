Why Goodna recruit so valuable to team

WITH a tenacious reputation, Goodna Sapphires netballer Rebecca Asquith is someone every team needs to win a premiership.

She has represented Queensland and Australia in indoor netball and was part of the 2018 World Cup success playing in the Sixes and Sevens competition.

But for the next couple of months, her focus remains firmly on helping the Sapphires secure a third consecutive Queensland Premier League SEQ Cup title.

Australian teammate and Sapphires captain Robyn Walsh is happy to share why Asquith is such an important team member.

"Rebecca gets in and gets the job done,'' Walsh said, preparing for her unbeaten 2019 team's latest match at the State Netball Centre tonight.

"She is tenacious in defence and causes her opponents a world of hurt.

"She is what you call in netball a 'tagger', which basically means she is on her goal attack the whole game.

"Her back-up on the centre passes allows the team to have plenty of options and she is always available if required.''

Walsh said goal defence Asquith brings a wealth of experience to the teams she represents.

"Her defence is invaluable in the circle but her ability to bring the ball down the court is an asset not only to herself but to the team as whole,'' the skipper said.

Fresh from an 81-36 win over QUT, Asquith was happy with the Sapphires' latest consistent effort.

"We had a very good start to the game,'' Asquith said.

"Defensive pressure was very strong from the start, which resulted in turnovers which we were able to convert. Everyone played very well and it was our strongest team performance so far this season.''

Asquith said the Sapphires were progressing well in their title defence.

"Our combinations seem to be getting stronger through court and we are on track to defend our title again this year,'' she said.

Asquith said wing attack Angela Ray had been particularly impressive this season after returning from injury she sustained last year.

The Sapphires play cellar-dwellers Cornubia Park in tonight's round 5 encounter.

"Unfortunately, I don't think the standard this year is as strong as last year's,'' she said.

"However, we never take any team easily and will push hard to play our best netball.''

Asquith said the Ipswich Flyers were looming as Goodna's main competition under the new pool system.

"Carina Leagues MDNA remain undefeated in Pool B so we will be keeping an eye out for them as we may play them in the finals,'' the goal defence said.

Asquith started playing outdoor netball aged 10, launching her junior career for Saints Netball Club at the Macgregor Netball Association.

She currently coaches her daughter's 12A team.

Her World Cup success was with the Australian over-30 indoor team that travelled to South Africa.

"I absolutely love playing for the Sapphires,'' she said.

"We are all such good friends off court, which I believe is the reason we are so successful on the court.

"We always have so much fun on and off the court.''

State of play

QPL SEQ Cup Round 5: Thursday - 6.30pm: Goodna Sapphires v Cornubia Park. 7.50pm: Ipswich Vipers v MacGregor. Ipswich Flyers bye.

Round 4 results: Goodna Sapphires def QUT 81-36, Ipswich Flyers def Cornubia Park 95-25, Ipswich Vipers had bye.