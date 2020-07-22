Why getting COVID—19 test is so important even as cases drop

HEALTH authorities have praised the efforts of the Ipswich community in doing their part to curb the spread of coronavirus, but urged residents that it's "not over yet".

West Moreton Health chief executive Dr Kerrie Freeman said the increase in community-acquired COVID-19 cases in Victoria was a stark reminder of what can happen.

She urged local residents to do everything they can to ensure they are not spreading the virus.

The region has recorded 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with all of those now recovered.

The fever clinic at Ipswich Hospital has conducted more than 4500 tests so far.

There are only three confirmed active cases across the whole of Queensland.

Dr Freeman said getting tested, even if you have the mildest of symptoms, could make a massive difference.

She urged anyone who has a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, fatigue or a fever to get tested at one of the region's five fever clinics.

"I am so proud of the way the West Moreton community has helped us to flatten the curve, but this pandemic is not over yet," Dr Freeman said.

"No one is safe from this virus until everyone is safe.

"We ask the community to keep up the good work that is keeping us safe by continuing to observe physical distancing and hygiene measures.

"We also encourage people to download the COVID-Safe app which will help us contact people who may have been exposed to COVID-19."

West Moreton Health fever clinics

•Ipswich Hospital fever clinic (drop-in only). Located in Jubilee Building, near emergency department entrance off Chelmsford Ave, Ipswich.

•Gatton Hospital fever clinic. Located at 97-103 William Street, Gatton. Phone ahead on 5468 4113.

•Kambu Booval (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients only). Located at 3/160 Brisbane Road, Booval. Phone 3436 5680.

•Flinders Peak Medical Centre (by appointment). Located at 355 Ipswich Boonah Road, Purga. Phone 5464 6765.

•Karalee Health Matters clinic (by appointment). Located at 19-27 Junction Road, Chuwar. Phone 3812 3133.