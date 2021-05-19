Why George Christensen is heading back to Keswick Island

Dawson MP George Christensen is heading back to Keswick Island less than six months after he erected an Australian flag on the tropical paradise.

Mr Christensen will meet with residents next month to discuss the current situation on the island after tensions with the headlessee China Bloom appeared to have been tempered.

"It's good that there's been a big move towards reopening Keswick Island and ensuring that it's open for tourism, because for a long time, it seemed to be almost blocked off to everyone," he said.

"I'm actually going over to see the residents of Keswick next month to discuss with them how things are.

"It seems things have calmed down a fair bit."

Keswick Island

The island had previously been plagued with complaints about access issues for more than a year.

Earlier this year, the Daily Mercury revealed day trips between Mackay and Keswick Island were back on with the launch of a ferry service.

Accommodation provider Keswick Retreat also recently announced it had reopened again after an extended break.

The retreat offers a stay on the island overlooking the tranquil Basil Bay.

The Keswick Explorer ferry service.

